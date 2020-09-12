Morning Digest: Divergences remain between India and China despite 5-point plan, eight students from Telangana among 24 toppers of JEE Mains, and more

12 September 2020 07:55 IST

The Chinese side walked into the Moscow meeting, initially seeking to deny any “sense of crisis”, holding “it is normal” for two neighbouring major countries to have differences, and the two sides should “move on” from the current stand-off “peacefully”. But this was countered immediately by the Indian delegation.

This year’s Common Rank List cut-off of 90.37 is slightly higher than last year’s cut-off of 89.75. For students from economically weaker sections, the cut-off is a score of 70.24; for those from Other Backward Classes, it is 72.88; for those in the Scheduled Caste category, it is 50.17; and for those from Scheduled Tribe communities, it is 39.06.

Economists feel the recovery is slowing, noting that although the IIP’s July contraction is significantly better than the 57% plunge seen in April, it is only a mild improvement from the 15.7% y-o-y contraction seen in June.

“Dalit women often bear the brunt of violence in the hand of dominant caste; violence as grave as physical violence, sexual violence and witch branding. In the COVID 19 pandemic also Dalit women witnessed various forms of atrocities," the report said.

According to the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section on the PM CARES website, the Fund “has received exemption from operation of all provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010” or FCRA. In the last few days of March, the Fund collected ₹39.68 lakh in foreign currency donations.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was one of the 23 signatories of the recent letter demanding a re-haul and reform within the party, has been dropped as general secretary in-charge of Haryana, though his position in the CWC remains intact. There has been no significant change in the position of the other signatories — Anand Sharma, Jitin Prasada and Mukul Wasnik have been retained in the CWC.

Agnivesh, a former MLA from Haryana, is known for his work against bonded labour through the Bonded Labour Liberation Front, which he founded in 1981. The organisation worked on issues surrounding bonded labour in India, especially in the quarries in and around Delhi.

With lockdown norms easing, sex workers have resumed business in Delhi’s Swami Shradhanand Marg. But workers worry as physical distancing is impossible in this trade. Hemani Bhandari reports on the situation of the women during the lockdown and the efforts they are taking to protect themselves now

The negotiations were laid out in a peace deal Washington brokered with the Taliban and signed in Doha on February 29 aimed at ending the war and bringing U.S. troops home ending America’s longest conflict.

The true scale of destruction was impossible to count across wide stretches of California, Oregon and Washington cut off from the world by an apocalyptic wall of flames, fuelled by record heatwaves and intense, dry winds.

A century stand between Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell and four wickets for spinner Adam Zampa helped Australia down world champions England by 19 runs in the opening clash of the three-match ODI series at Old Trafford on Friday.