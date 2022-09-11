A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Congress to put out electoral rolls

If anyone desires to get nominations from 10 supporters from different States to contest the upcoming Congress presidential polls, the list of all 9,000-plus delegates will be available at All India Congress Committee (AICC) office from September 20, Central Election Authority (CEA) chairman Madhusudan Mistry said on Saturday in response to the Lok Sabha members who had demanded transparency in the election procedure.

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral to be held on September 19

The coffin will be taken from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh on Sunday before being flown to London on Tuesday. It will later lie in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday until the morning of the funeral which will take place at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Amit Shah accuses the Congress in Rajasthan of organising riots

Addressing a meeting of the BJP’s booth-level workers in Jodhpur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Congress had organised “well-planned” communal riots at places like Karauli, Jodhpur, Chhabra and Malpura, and put a ban on the celebration of Hindu festivals. “This vote bank politics will spell doom for Congress. The people in Rajasthan are ready to bring the BJP back to power,” he said.

PM Modi conveys condolences and congratulations to Britain PM Liz Truss

The two leaders discussed the implementation of the Roadmap 2030 – a multi-dimensional framework for further engagement between the two countries, according to the MEA readout. They also discussed a free trade deal currently being hammered out, defence and security as well as people to people ties , the MEA said.

Bangladesh invites Chief Ministers of India’s northeastern States

The invite to the north-eastern Chief Ministers was extended two months after the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen had invited the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, who in the past had spoken openly about an alleged influx of Bangladesh nationals into Assam.

1,000 adoptions pending, but new rule sows confusion

There is confusion over implementation of new adoption rules that require transfer of adoption petitions from courts to District Magistrates, and parents, adoption agencies and activists are worried that this could lead to further delays in a long and arduous procedure.

Election Commission sends opinion on ‘disqualification’ of Basant Soren, brother of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, says report

Instead of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the Election Commission of India is believed to have sent its opinion to the Governor regarding the “disqualification” of his younger brother and MLA from Dumka, Basant Soren, as a member of the State Legislative Assembly.

Gender no marker for treating heart disease

A global, multi-centric study with over 1.55 lakh participants has shown that risk factors for cardiovascular disease were similar in high, low and middle income countries, and largely among both men and women, with a few differences only, the results of a recent Lancet publication has shown.

King Charles III proclaimed Britain’s monarch in historic ceremony

The throne had passed to the 73-year-old former Prince of Wales following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday and Saturday’s ceremony marked his formal declaration and oath taking at St. James’s Palace in London.

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine’s Kharkiv area

Russia’s Defense Ministry said on September 10, 2022 that it is pulling back forces from two areas in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counter offensive has made significant advances in the past week.

Afghanistan | Taliban close girls schools that had briefly opened

Earlier this month, four girls schools above grade 6 in Gardez, the provincial capital, and one in the Samkani district began operating without formal permission from the Taliban Education Ministry.

Rice exports may fall by 4-5 MT post ban on broken rice, 20% duty, say exporters

India, which commands 40% share in the global rice trade, exported 21.23 MT of rice in 2021-22 fiscal as against 17.78 MT in the previous year. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the exports were at 9.51 MT in the 2019-20 fiscal.

‘I-T nod not needed for NDTV warrant conversion’

In a regulatory filing, NDTV said RRPR Holding and the company has received a letter from Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Ltd (VCPL) informing that the Adani Group firm had approached the IT department on the issue, which in its reply said no such restriction applies on the conversion of warrants.

Asia Cup 2022 final | Pakistan stand in way of Sri Lanka cricket’s rebirth

Having witnessed a socio-economic crisis coupled with the worst democratic turmoil in its history, the Sri Lankan cricket team would like to provide its countrymen with an emotional catharsis if it happens to beat a much superior Pakistan in the Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday.

England vs South Africa third Test | England leads by 36; 17 wickets fall on Day 3 of decider

The match — and a series locked at 1-1 — is very much in the balance in what has essentially become a three-day test after Day 1 was washed out entirely and Day 2 was canceled as a mark of respect following the death of the queen at the age of 96 on Thursday.