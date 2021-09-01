Morning digest: India reaches new milestone with over 1.09 crore COVID-19 jabs in a day; G-23 leaders debate possibility of Prashant Kishor joining Congress, and more
A select list of stories to read before you start your day.
India reaches new milestone with over 1.09 crore COVID-19 jabs in a day
India on August 31 administered more than 1.09 crore COVID-vaccine doses, which the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted “is a new vaccination milestone.”
G-23 debates possibility of Prashant Kishor joining Congress
Janmashtami celebrations at Congress leader Kapil Sibal’s residence on August 30 provided the perfect setting for the G-23, or the group of 23 dissenting leaders, to deliberate the state of affairs in the party, including the possibility of election strategist Prashant Kishor joining it. Some of them are said to be strongly opposed to the idea of Mr. Kishor’s lateral entry, but the group is likely to adopt a “wait and watch” policy. The “informal get-together” comes a year after the G-23 had written to party chief Sonia Gandhi about revamping the organisation.
School staff to get first jab before September 30
States have been given a month’s time to ensure all school staff get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, School Education Secretary Anita Karwal said after a meeting with State Education Departments on August 31.
Two years since NRC, lakhs still remain in limbo
But the stagnation of the updating exercise has cast a cloud of uncertainty over 8.37 lakh more people across the State. This is because the biometric details of 27,43,396 people collected before the publication of the draft continue to be frozen.
IMD forecast foiled by 24% rain shortfall
Far from the forecast of a “normal” monsoon in August, India ended the month with a 24% shortfall, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
After Taliban takeover, concern rises over Afghanistan’s SAARC membership
With uncertainty hanging over the international representation of Afghanistan under the Taliban, a question has risen over the membership of the country in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) which is next scheduled to meet in Islamabad
Output from India’s eight core sectors grew by 9.4% in July from a year earlier
Output from India’s eight core sectors grew by 9.4% in July from a year earlier, a marginal improvement from June’s 9.3% pace. Crude oil was the sole sector to register a decline, with output shrinking 3.2%, official data showed.
Joy in Taliban heartland, the ‘graveyard of superpowers
Thousands of Taliban supporters on Tuesday poured on to the streets of Kandahar, the spiritual birthplace of the Islamist movement, waving flags and shouting “God is greatest”, celebrating the momentous U.S. exit from Afghanistan.
Wet weather affected my chances: Mariyappan
India’s T. Mariyappan and Sharad Kumar, the silver and bronze medallists in the men’s high jump event respectively at the Tokyo Paralympics, said on Tuesday at a virtual press conference that the slow to heavy drizzle made their task quite difficult to perform.
Dale Steyn, an exemplary speed merchant, bids adieu
The South African pace great Dale Steyn retires from all forms of cricket