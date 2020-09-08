Morning Digest: China accuses India of 'firing warning shots'; FIR against Sushant's sisters for abetment of his suicide, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

China’s military in a statement late on Monday accused India of “outrageously firing warning shots” in a new confrontation on September 7 on the south bank of Pangong Lake in the Chushul sector, which has seen escalating tensions for the past week.

The Bandra police station charged late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Priyanka and Meetu Singh with abetment of their brother's suicide. The FIR was registered less than 12 hours after actor Rhea Chakraborty filed a complaint against Sushant's sisters and a doctor for arranging and providing medicines to Sushant.

“If you look at the 30 years, because it was peace and tranquillity at the border, it allowed relation to progress,” said Mr. Jaishankar when asked what he would tell the Chinese Foreign Minister if he met him on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Foreign Minister-level meeting in Moscow on September 10.

“China’s position on the east sector of the China-India boundary, or Zangnan (the southern part of China’s Xizang (Tibet) ), is consistent and clear,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a media briefing in Beijing, adding the Chinese government has never recognized the so-called “Arunachal Pradesh”. The whereabouts of the five boys remain unknown.

“The education policy and the education system are an important means of fulfilling the aspirations of the country. The Central and the State governments, as well as local bodies, all have responsibility for the education system. But it is also true that the government’s interference or intervention in education policy should be minimal,” the PM said.

Continuing its tough stance against Janata Dal (United) President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Lok Janshakti Party after a crucial meeting of its Bihar state parliamentary board, has decided to shortlist 143 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls. The NDA ally could field candidates against the JD(U).

August rainfall this year has been the highest since 1926 with 32.7 cm — or about 27% more than what is normal for the month, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday. In August 1926, the rainfall recorded was 34.8 cm, exceeding the normal by 33%.

The U.K. court hearing the extradition case of Nirav Modi on Monday reviewed a recently-shot video of Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail where the fugitive diamantaire is to be held if he is extradited to face the fraud and money laundering charges brought by the Indian government.

Britain’s tortuous divorce from the EU veered into fresh crisis on Monday after London signalled it could undermine the exit agreement with Brussels unless free trade terms are agreed by next month.

France forward Kylian Mbappe has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and will miss this week's Nations League international against Croatia, the French football federation (FFF) said on Monday.

Serena Williams booked a place in the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open with a hard-fought, three-set win over 15th seed Maria Sakkari. Williams required 2hr 28min to defeat the 25-year-old Greek player 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3 inside an empty Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows.

On the men's side, second seed Dominic Thiem edged a first-set tiebreak before turning up the heat to romp into the U.S. Open quarter-finals with a resounding 7-6(4) 6-1 6-1 victory over Canadian youngster Felix Augur-Aliassime at Arthur Ashe Stadium.