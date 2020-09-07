Morning Digest: Government suspends FCRA clearance of 4 Christian groups; no progress in Brigadier-level talks between India and China at Chushul, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Of the six NGOs whose license under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) was suspended by the Union Home Ministry this year, four are Christian associations. An FCRA licence is mandatory for a non-profit organisation to receive foreign funds.

Metro services are set to re-start in a graded manner, except in Maharashtra as the State government decided against it, from Monday morning, after the Ministry of Home Affairs on August 28 gave the go-ahead and the MoHUA announced a standard operating procedure for the same on September 2.

Amid a fresh spike in tensions on the South Bank, the talks at Chushul have been going on the entire week but have remained inconclusive. There is no change in the ground situation, a defence source said.

The five boys, who had apparently strayed beyond the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and hailing from the Nacho area of the Upper Subansiri district, had gone missing on Friday. The district falls under the Arunachal West parliamentary constituency, represented by Mr. Rijiju.

According to NTA officials, 15.97 lakh candidates from across the country have registered for NEET.The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main), which began on September 1 for admission to engineering colleges, concluded on Sunday.

Air passengers have a legitimate right to get full refund for their tickets cancelled due to no fault of their own during the national lockdown, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has told the Supreme Court.

The savings will accrue from not having to spend on retrofitting these plants to reduce the toxicity of their emissions, as well as switching to renewable energy, the authors estimate.

The sign of this finding is that even though the surface of the Moon is known to have iron-rich rocks, it is not known for the presence of water and oxygen, which are the two elements needed to interact with iron to create rust, according to Minister of State for the Department of Space, Jitendra Singh.

Jacob Blake has spoken publicly for the first time since a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer shot him seven times in the back, saying he’s in constant pain from the shooting, which doctors fear will leave him paralysed from the waist down.

Top-seeded Djokovic was becoming frustrated after failing to take the opening set and suffering a fall and having dropped serve to trail 5-6, he hit a ball reasonably hard to the back of the court, striking a female line judge.

The national coaching camp will be for 26 players, including Saina Nehwal and her husband-cum-coach P. Kashyap, who was not in the list of eight Olympic probables called for a camp from August 7.