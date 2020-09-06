Morning Digest: Gujarat court directs removal of Modi's name from civil suit, Sushant's housekeeper held in drug case, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

06 September 2020 07:46 IST

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday issued an updated advisory for COVID-19 testing simplifying the process and giving more flexibility to the State authorities to facilitate enhanced ease of testing.

This advisory came on a day India overtook Brazil to become the country with the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world. Cumulative cases stood at 41,09,778 as of 11 p.m. on Saturday, nearly 17,000 more than Brazil’s tally. However, Brazil’s death toll is about 1.7 times more than India’s.

A local court in Gujarat on Saturday directed that the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi be deleted from a civil suit seeking damages for the gruesome killing of four British citizens during the 2002 riots.

Four British nationals were killed in a rioting incident in Sabarkantha district of north Gujarat during the communal riots in 2002.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested Dipesh Sawant, who worked as a housekeeper for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, for his alleged role in procurement of drugs. The development came after the agency arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and Sushant’s housekeeping manager Samuel Miranda.

A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar decided to provide government jobs to the next kin of any SC/ST person killed in the State, Leader of the Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said the move, “was like encouraging murder of SC/ST people”.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to meet the Iranian Defence Minister during a refuelling stop on his return journey from Russia.

Over 330 doctors from Kashmir valley turned WhatsApp groups into COVID-19 clinics and managed around 10,000 affected patients and their families by turning hundreds of valley houses into mini-hospitals, eventually helping in flattening the curve.

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered government agencies to end anti-racism training sessions for federal employees on the grounds they amount to “divisive, un-American propaganda”.

Facebook said on Saturday it would block the livestream of a Frenchman suffering from an incurable condition who wanted to broadcast his death on the social media platform.

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) schedule will be released on Sunday, chairman Brijesh Patel said on Saturday. All eight teams are currently awaiting the release of fixtures but due to different quarantine rules in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, IPL’s operations team took time to finalise the schedule.