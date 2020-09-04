Morning Digest: Narendra Modi pitches India as best place for global investors; Diplomacy is the solution to India-China tensions, says External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Without naming China, Narendra Modi said the pandemic has showed that trust was important for global supply chain decisions. “This pandemic has also shown the world that the decision on developing global supply chains should be based not only on costs. They should also be based on trust,” the Prime Minister said.

N. Ravi was elected Chairman of Kasturi & Sons, the holding company of The Hindu Group, at the meeting of the company’s Board on September 3, 2020. A former Editor-in-Chief of The Hindu and currently the Publisher of the group's various newspapers, Mr. Ravi succeeds N. Murali.

The solution to the India-China situation at the Line of Actual control has to be found in diplomacy, said External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, repeating his recent statements on the importance of talks to resolve tensions. His Ministry confirmed that he will travel to Moscow for the SCO Foreign Ministers’ meeting on September 10, where China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi will be present.

A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice Ashok Bhushan is scheduled to hear on Friday a petition filed jointly by Ministers from six non-BJP-ruled States against the conduct of the JEE Mains and the NEET-UG amid the pandemic. They have sought a review of the court order on August 17 refusing to entertain a petition by students to postpone the NEET and the JEE.

In an attempt to nullify the Opposition parties’ objection to the suspension of Question hour, the Rajya Sabha’s research wing has pulled out statistics from the last five years which reveal that nearly 60% of the time allotted for the hour has been lost due to disruptions.

China on Thursday hit out at India’s move to ban 118 Chinese apps accusing New Delhi of “abusing the concept of national security” and suggesting India was coordinating with the United States in its actions against Chinese companies.

India’s wants the Quad to become a system to “ensure Freedom of Navigation (FoN) and Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPS)” in the Indian Ocean and around, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat said on Thursday, while highlighting the threat of a combined challenge from Pakistan and China on two fronts, and cautioning Pakistan against taking any advantage of the tensions with China.

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed banks that loan accounts on the clear till the expiry of the moratorium on August 31 should not be declared as non-performing assets (NPAs) till further orders.

The Cabinet has set up an experts’ committee to draft Sri Lanka’s new Constitution, even as the government gazetted the draft of the 20th Amendment that would reverse the preceding 19th Amendment, a 2015 legislation that clipped certain executive powers of the President.

India international and Royal Challengers Bangalore seamer Umesh Yadav feels the depth in India’s pace resources has been built with a captain who likes fast-bowlers and believes in them.