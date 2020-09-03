Morning Digest: India-China talks at Chushul remain inconclusive; UNSC rejects Pakistan’s attempt to name Indians on terror list, and more

Rising tensions: An Army convoy moving on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway at Gagangeer on Wednesday.

03 September 2020 07:37 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The third day of Brigadier-level talks on Wednesday between India and China at Chushul to de-escalate the situation on the South Bank of Pangong Tso remained inconclusive. An Army source confirmed that a soldier from the secretive Special Frontier Force (SFF) was killed in an accidental mine explosion while patrolling in the area on August 30.

The government on Wednesday banned 118 applications -- majority being Chinese, including popular ones such as PUBG, WeChat Work, Baidu, CamCard, Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade and Alipay, stating that these were “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of State and public order”.

A proposal to transfer partial ownership of a terminal at India’s busiest Mundra port in Gujarat to a Chinese company is now under the scanner of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), after an agreement between the Adani Group’s French joint venture partner CMA Terminals and the China Merchants Group (CMG), a Chinese state-owned enterprise.

Advertising

Advertising

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was killed in “an unprovoked ceasefire violation” by the Pakistani Army in Rajouri district of Pir Panjal on Wednesday. The Pakistani side also opened a new front by shelling in north Kashmir’s Gurez sector, close to the Drass sector of Ladakh.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Wednesday officially released the schedule for the monsoon Parliament session that starts on September 14, with Question Hour being dropped.

The UN Security Council, led by France, United Kingdom and the United States, has rejected all Pakistan’s attempts to list Indians as designated terrorists under its 1267 Committee for Counterterrorism Sanctions.

A section of the Congress G23 or the group of 23 dissenting leaders, who had questioned the party’s functioning in a letter to interim president Sonia Gandhi, may meet over the weekend to plan their future strategy, a senior leader from the group said on Wednesday.

Metro rail services in the country, except in Maharashtra, will resume in a staggered manner from September 7. If all goes well, that is if passengers follow social distancing and other COVID-19 related safety norms, normal operations could resume from September 12, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri said on Wednesday.

The United States is heading into one of the most contentious elections in recent history, with two contrasting candidates, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, in the fray. In this podcast, we discuss how the ripple effects of this election will be felt beyond the borders of the U.S.

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting has suggested imposing a run penalty on the batting team every time a non-striker leaves the crease before the ball is delivered as a solution to avoid the debate surrounding the mode of dismissal.