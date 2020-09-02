Morning Digest: Surveillance camera at Pangong Tso caught Chinese movement; Kafeel Khan released from Mathura jail, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

A surveillance camera installed at South Bank of Pangong Tso helped the Indian Army thwart an aggressive move by the Chinese troops to alter the status quo in the area on the night of August 29 and 30, a senior government official told The Hindu.

"I will not bend," said Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan soon after he stepped out of the Mathura jail late on Tuesday following the revocation of the charges under the National Security Act against him by the Allahabad High Court. Talking to The Hindu over phone, Dr. Khan said the Uttar Pradesh government had targetted him and planned to keep him inside jail indefinitely for asking questions about the 2017 oxygen tragedy in the BRD hospital in Gorakhpur. He said he was paying the price for "raising voice of 70 kids who died in the oxygen tragedy."

Goods and Services Tax revenue in August stood at ₹86,449 crore, just over 1% lower than the ₹87,422 crore collected in July. On a year-on-year basis, GST collections dropped 12% from August 2019, according to data released by the Finance Ministry on Tuesday.

Chinese troops engaged in “provocative action” along the disputed boundary in Ladakh once again on August 31 even as Commanders of the two sides were in discussion to de-escalate the situation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday. As Brigadier-level talks continued for the second day in Chushul on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a high-level meeting to review the ground situation.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley urged fellow Indian Americans to get more involved in politics in the U.S. Ms. Haley the first female governor of South Carolina and second Indian American governor was speaking at the annual leadership summit of the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).

India's Sumit Nagal defeated US' Bradley Klahn, on Monday, to enter the second round of the US Open tennis championship. With this win, Sumit Nagal became the first Indian man to win a match at the champoinship, in seven years.

With Facebook already facing criticism over the alleged bias towards to Narendra Modi-led government in India, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has written to Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of the social network, raising “serious concerns” over the “concerted effort” by the platform to “reduce the reach of people supportive of right-of-centre ideology”.

The government’s focus should be to prevent deaths from COVID-19 and no longer on containing the infection, says a statement jointly issued by the Indian Public Health Association (IPHA), the Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine and the Indian Association of Epidemiologists.

The cases of suicide and the number of accidental deaths registered an increase across the country last year compared to 2018, according to the annual National Crime Records Bureau report. The maximum cases of mass/family suicides were reported from Tamil Nadu (16), followed by Andhra Pradesh (14), Kerala (11) and Punjab (9) and Rajasthan (7).

Vehicle despatches by major automobile makers Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India and Hero MotoCorp. to dealers saw growth last month. This was in anticipation of healthy consumer demand in the upcoming festive season.