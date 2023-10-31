Morning Digest | ‘Overshot’ main cause of fatal accident in Andhra Pradesh, suspect Railway officials; ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case, and more

October 31, 2023 06:36 am | Updated 06:36 am IST

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener, for recording his statement on November 2 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The ED case is based on a First Information Report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleging multiple irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy (2021-22) which was scrapped following corruption allegations.

Andhra Pradesh train accident | ‘Overshot’ main cause of fatal accident, suspects Railway officials

The death toll in the train accident near Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh rose to 14, and the number of injured has gone up to 38, according to officials who apprised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of the tragedy when he met the victims at a hospital in Vizianagaram on October 30. Railway officials, however, put the toll at 13 and the injured at 30.

SC puts Maharashtra Speaker on a deadline to decide defection pleas against breakaway Shiv Sena, NCP lawmakers

The Supreme Court on October 30 directed Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to decide disqualification petitions filed under the Tenth Schedule (anti-defection law) of the Constitution against the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde camp in the Shiv Sena dispute by December 31, 2023.

Electoral bonds promote ‘clean money’ donations to political parties, AG tells SC

Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani has backed the government’s electoral bonds scheme in the Supreme Court, extolling it as a measure which promotes contribution of “clean money” to political parties. Mr. Venkataramani said the scheme ensured that “tax obligations” were met.

Maratha quota stir descends into violence as homes of NCP leaders are torched

The raging Maratha quota agitation veered dangerously towards arson and vandalism on Monday, with agitators torching the homes and offices of two elected representatives from Beed district who are members of rival Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions.

CM Eknath Shinde, scrambling to break the quota deadlock, said that the Maratha reservation movement was losing direction. Quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, enfeebled by days of fasting is standing by his demands.

We have lost our sense of humour in public life, CJI observes in Raghav Chadha ‘indefinite suspension’ case hearing

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Monday commented on the “death of sense of humour in public life” while questioning the “indefinite suspension” slapped on Raghav Chadha, Rajya Sabha member from the Aam Aadmi Party, for his casual quip to the media.

A reason for suspending Mr. Chadha for breach of privilege was his remark at a press conference that he had sent “birthday invitation cards” to other members to join a select committee for the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill 2023. Mr. Chadha was accused of inviting these members without taking their consent.

Joe Biden signs sweeping order to regulate AI in U.S, days before Sunak’s AI safety summit

U.S. President Joe Biden, on Monday, signed an executive order to enable wide-ranging regulation of artificial intelligence (AI). Mr Biden’s order comes days before U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s AI Safety Summit in Bletchley Park, as countries race to keep up with rapidly evolving AI technology.

Delhi excise policy scam | SC dismisses bail plea of ex-Deputy CM Sisodia facing corruption, money laundering charges

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea for bail filed by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is facing money laundering and corruption charges in the liquor policy ‘scam’ case.

A Bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, while denying bail, upheld Mr. Sisodia’s right to a speedy trial. It noted that the prosecution has already assured the court that the trial would be concluded in six to eight months.

AFG vs SL | Farooqi on fire as Afghanistan keeps itself in the hunt for semifinal berth

At the start of the chase, the Afghanistan dug-out had split the target of 242 into phases of 10 overs each on its whiteboard. The last row stated ‘48 242’, the coaching staff asking its in-form batting group to cross the line comfortably. And the batters did not disappoint.

Despite falling behind the asking rate at the midway stage, the middle-order ensured that the Afghans got over the finish line well before the target that was set by the coaching group.

