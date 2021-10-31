Morning digest | Jaishankar discusses regional concerns with Blinken in Rome summit; India’s $5 trillion goal set back by 3-5 years, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Saturday, discussing issues relating to the bilateral strategic partnership and updated each other on "important regional concerns".

A turnout of between 50% to over 81% was recorded on Saturday in byelections to three Lok Sabha seats and 29 Assembly seats spread across 13 States and one Union Territory.

In a major plan to boost passenger amenities, the Indian Railways plan to spend ₹12,000 crore to upgrade major railway stations across the country. Of the 21 stations identified in the first phase, six have been chosen from Southern Railway comprising the States of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

India’s goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2024-25 is likely to be set back by about 3-4 years in an ‘optimistic or business-as-usual’ scenario, and may have to wait till 2029-30 in a worst-case outcome, as per an EY India estimate.

The IMF has projected a 9.5% GDP growth for India this fiscal, followed by an 8.5% growth next year and the consulting major’s economy team led by chief policy advisor D.K. Srivastava reckoned this indicated a real GDP growth of 6% in the medium term.

Two soldiers were killed in an explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naushera sector on Saturday.

“During an area domination patrol in the Naushera sector in Rajouri, a mine blast occurred. Two soldiers suffered critical injuries and later succumbed to their injuries,” a Jammu-based Army spokesman said.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will travel to India and other Asian countries next month, in her first trip to the region as the country’s chief trade negotiator.

The visit is presumably connected with the two countries’ intention to re-start the Trade Policy Forum – a dialogue to progress trade ties.

Sudanese security forces on Saturday killed two protesters during mass anti-coup rallies, medics said, despite warnings from global powers who had urged restraint by the military.

Leaders of the world's most biggest economies on Saturday endorsed a global minimum tax on corporations, a linchpin of new international tax rules aimed at blunting the edge of fiscal paradises amid skyrocketing profits of some multinational businesses.

The move by the Group of 20 summit in Rome was hailed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen as benefiting American businesses and workers.

The new abortion rules notified by the Government recently recognise minors as a vulnerable category and seek to make services more accessible to them. But social stigma and conflict with POCSO Act, 2012, or the law against child sexual abuse, pose hurdles.

According to cyber security solution provider Check Point Software Technologies (CPTS), every year around festive season there is a spike in the number of new domains registered that contain the word ‘Deepavali’. “3% of these domains have been found to be malicious and another 31% are suspicious,” Harish Kumar, Head, Enterprise & Government, CPTS, India & SAARC told The Hindu.

Jos Buttler produced a brutal exhibition of power-hitting during his unbeaten 32-ball 71 as England thumped Australia by eight wickets in a Group 1 Super 12 encounter on Saturday. With this win, Eoin Morgan's men reaffirmed their status as the favourite and put one foot in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup semifinals.

A week after failing the Shaheen Shah Afridi test, India’s batters will expect yet another stern examination by Trent Boult & Co. in a must-win Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.