Morning digest | Lack of funds hits MGNREGA scheme; crucial bypolls in 11 States today, and more
A select list of stories to read before you start your day
No money left in MGNREGA coffers; 21 States in the red
The Centre’s flagship rural employment scheme has run out of funds halfway through the financial year, and supplementary budgetary allocations will not come to the rescue for at least another month when the next Parliamentary session begins.
Crucial bypolls in 11 States
October 30 will see bypolls across 11 States for three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly seats that will have implications for the politics of each of these States.
Modi discusses bilateral ties with Italian PM Mario Draghi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, October 29, 2021, held the first in-person meeting with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here during which the two leaders had extensive talks on diversifying the bilateral ties.
For Puneeth Rajkumar, this was no time to die
Puneeth Rajkumar, Kannada film actor who died on Friday sending shock waves across the State, was on screen most of his life as he made his debut when he was six months old. He had an emotional connect with the audience that was rare in a star-driven industry.
Ground Zero | The hunter gets captured by the game | Aryan Khan, Sameer Wankhede and a political slugfest
Following the arrest of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son in a drugs-related case, allegations of professional and personal impropriety have been made against Sameer Wankhede, the officer heading the investigation. Alok Deshpande reports on the events of the last three weeks which have grown into a political slugfest.
Suicides among farm workers rose 18% in 2020
The number of agricultural labourers who died by suicide in 2020 was 18% higher than the previous year, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report released on Thursday. However, suicides among landowning farmers dropped slightly during the pandemic year.
Some PF staffers moonlight for private sector: vigilance report
Officials entrusted with the safekeeping of workers’ retirement corpus worth lakhs of crores have been found to be working on the side to further private employers’ interests instead, in a blatant and widespread violation of civil services rules in PF offices across the country.
Delhi High Court tells Twitter to remove objectionable posts on Hindu deity
The Delhi High Court on Friday asked Twitter to remove certain objectionable tweets relating to Hindu Goddess from its platform, observing that the social media giant should respect sentiments of general public as it was doing business for them.
Document containing NPR form pulled down from Census website
The Registrar General of India (RGI) under the Union Home Ministry pulled down a document with the latest form of the National Population Register (NPR) from its website.
ICC T20 World Cup | Pakistan beat Afghanistan by five wickets
Pakistan beat Afghanistan by five wickets in their Group 2 Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Friday.
Assam sets Jan. 15 deadline to administer COVID-19 vaccine to all
The Assam Government has set January 15 as the deadline to complete COVID-19 vaccination of all the eligible population, estimated at 2.1 crore.