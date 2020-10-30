Morning Digest: Core industry sectors record lowest contraction since March, China’s PLA upgrading troops quarters for winter, and more

30 October 2020 07:56 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Reacting to former National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s remarks, Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said on October 29 that “there was no pressure on Pakistan at all regarding the release of Wing Commander Abhinandan”.

The decision was taken after an October 24 meeting of the high-powered selection panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, Congress Leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is also a member of the panel, is learnt to have submitted a dissent note.

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) outlined plans to upgrade the living conditions along the border of its troops in high-altitude areas through the winter, suggesting that it was preparing for a long haul amid continuing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“We have conveyed our serious concern to Saudi Arabia, both through their Ambassador in New Delhi as well as in Riyadh, for this gross misrepresentation of India’s external territorial boundaries on an official and legal banknote of Saudi Arabia,” said the MEA spokesperson.

“Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara (We hit India in their home). Our success in Pulwama, is a success of this nation under the leadership of Imran Khan. You and us are all part of that success,” Science&Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in the National Assembly.

Coal output which had shrunk in September 2019 by 20.9%, has reported 21.2% growth in September 2020. Steel production grew by 0.9%, compared to a 1.4% contraction a year ago. Electricity output similarly grew 3.7%, vis-a-vis a 2.6% decline recorded in September 2019.

Nice's mayor, Christian Estrosi, who described the attack as terrorism, said on Twitter it had happened in or near the city's Notre Dame church and that police had detained the attacker.

Opinion polls show Mr. Biden with a significant edge nationally, but with a tighter lead in the battleground states that play a decisive role in the final result. With its 29 electoral votes, the state is a major prize in next Tuesday's election.

Lockie Ferguson lost control of proceedings during the final three legal deliveries of the 19th over against Jadeja, conceding 17 runs, including a no-ball and a free-hit six, leaving CSK needing only 10 runs off the final over.

“He’s one of the most talented players going around. What makes it difficult is he’s not somebody who speaks a lot! So sometimes it becomes difficult for the management to gauge a player,” Dhoni said.