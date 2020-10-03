Morning Digest | Hundreds protest Hathras rape in Delhi, Trump moved to military hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Hundreds of citizens, student groups, activists and politicians gathered at Jantar Mantar on Friday evening demanding justice for the Hathras gang rape and murder case victim. The protesters demanded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s resignation alleging increased violence against women and atrocities against Dalits in the State.

U.S. President Donald Trump moved to a military hospital for treatment on Friday after being diagnosed with COVID-19 as his administration and re-election campaign scrambled to adjust to an extraordinary twist in his turbulent presidency.

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharati, currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the AIIMS in Rishikesh, on Friday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allow media persons and leaders of political parties to meet the family of the deceased Hathras rape victim.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India had “broken its inertia” in vaccine development after 2014 and had introduced four new vaccines into the country’s immunisation programme. “This included an indigenously developed rotavirus vaccine. Recently, we also gave market authorisation for an indigenously developed pneumococcal vaccine,” he said, addressing an online conference of scientists of Indian origin on Friday.

The recently passed Code on Social Security, the Industrial Relations Code and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, which along with the Code on Wages, 2019 subsume 29 labour laws into four codes, were passed after widespread consultations, says Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar.

Ten Central trade unions will observe a nationwide general strike on November 26 to protest against the recent labour laws cleared by Parliament. This was decided at a virtual national convention of the unions and other independent federations held on Friday to coincide with Gandhi Jayanti.

With the first phase of the Assembly poll in Bihar less than a month away on October 28, a seat-sharing deal is said to have been finalised in the opposition mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) on Friday. Leaders of alliance partners are likely to officially announce the formula this weekend.

Among all the States, Bihar, which goes to polls on October 28, ranks the lowest on Human Development Index. The Index measures a State's performance along three dimensions: living a long and healthy life, being knowledgeable and educated, and having a decent standard of living. Whether it is in the share of schools with girls' toilets or population served by a government doctor, Bihar holds the poorest record by a wide margin.

Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd said on Saturday that Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and global private equity firm TPG Capital invested a combined ₹73.50 billion (about $1 billion) in its retail unit.

A week’s break seemed to have made little difference to Chennai Super Kings, as it slumped to its third straight defeat in as many matches, losing by seven runs to Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.