Morning digest | India to stress ‘climate justice’ at Glasgow meet; Facebook rebrands as Meta to emphasise ‘metaverse’ vision, and more

India will emphasise climate justice and exhort developed countries to transfer the finance and technology necessary to deal with the fallout of global warming, Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav told The Hindu on the eve of his departure to Glasgow to participate in the 26th edition of the United Nations Conference of Parties (COP).

Ahead of his visit to the U.K. to attend the G20 meet and the COP-26 World Leaders Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Pope Francis in the Vatican City during a visit to Italy, where he will also participate in the first in-person G20 summit since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Supreme Court on Thursday held that “mere association” with a terrorist organisation as a member or otherwise is not sufficient to attract an offence under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company is rebranding itself as Meta in an effort to encompass its virtual-reality vision for the future, what Mr. Zuckerberg calls the “metaverse.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday sounded the poll bugle by announcing that it would contest all 117 constituencies in Punjab in the 2022 Assembly elections, a day after former Chief Minister and Congress leader Amarinder Singh declared he would float his political party and hinted at a “seat arrangement” with the BJP, if the ongoing farmers’ protest was resolved.

The majority of the judges — 15 out of 20 — in the Supreme Court of Nepal have been demanding resignation of Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana accusing him of having secret understanding with the ruling party Nepali Congress which is led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Individuals who receive foreign aid in their personal capacity or as members of an organisation will not be eligible for the membership of Child Welfare Committees (CWCs), the Centre has proposed.

After an eight year hiatus, India and the European Union (EU) are set to resume negotiations for a Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA) by December, according to a Government official. Another official termed the India-EU connectivity partnership, announced in May, as a “counterfoil” to other such initiatives in an indirect reference to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

A court in Maharashtra's Thane city has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with an alleged extortion case registered against him with a local police station.

Key lawmakers continue to voice their support for a sanctions waiver for India for its purchase of the S-400 missile defence system from Russia. India is likely to begin taking delivery of the S-400 in November, potentially activating U.S. sanctions under a 2017 law, Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

Mutual security concerns, training and capacity building requirements of defence forces of Nepal and bilateral cooperation in disaster management were some of the key issues that figured prominently at a meeting between India and Nepal on Thursday.

Vintage David Warner answered his critics with a sizzling 42-ball-65 as Australia cruised to seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in a Super 12 game of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Thursday.