Morning Digest: 20% of rural students lack books, finds ASER survey; India’s Australia cricket tour dates confirmed, and more

29 October 2020 07:41 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

In Andhra Pradesh, less than 35% of children had textbooks, and only 60% had textbooks in Rajasthan. More than 98% had textbooks in West Bengal, Nagaland and Assam. In the week of the survey, about one in three rural children had done no learning activity at all.

The statement comes after the Ministry and NIC were slammed by the CIC over their reply to an RTI stating that they do not have any information about the “creation” of the Aarogya Setu application promoted by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

With less than a fortnight remaining for India’s departure to Australia for a full series, Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday announced the detailed itinerary of the tour. It was thus confirmed that India will play its first overseas day-night Test at Adelaide from December 17.

Democratic candidate and former Vice-President Joe Biden is leading in the polls in Pennsylvania (+3.8 points), Michigan (+8.7 points) and Wisconsin (+7.6 points), according to an average of recent polls from polling aggregator Real Clear Politics.

India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

The Joint Committee of Parliament on the Data Protection Bill sought an affidavit from Twitter Inc, the U.S.-based parent company of the social media platform, asking them to explain why it had shown Ladakh as a part of China, a senior member of the panel said on Wednesday.

Tension has gripped the streets of Philadelphia since Monday's deadly police shooting of Walter Wallace, 27, who was armed with a knife and described by relatives as suffering from a mental breakdown, in a confrontation with law enforcement.

“Who the hell elected you and put you in charge of what the media are allowed to report and what the American people are allowed to hear,” Mr. Cruz said, referring to the platform’s decision to block stories from the New York Post about the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

In a YouTube interview released on Wednesday, Interior Minister Yuri Karayev said he thinks that police have been too tolerant of protesters and that they will take a tougher line. He noted that many officers have been injured during the post-election unrest.

Substitute Marcus Rashford scored a quickfire hat-trick for Manchester United as they overwhelmed Germany's RB Leipzig 5-0 at Old Trafford in Champions League group H on Wednesday.

Suryakumar Yadav showed what the Indian side may miss in Australia, coming up with a superlative batting effort (79 n.o., 43b, 10x4, 3x6) to lead Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.