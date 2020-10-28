Morning Digest: Polls open in first phase of Bihar elections , U.S. to support India’s defence of territory, and more

28 October 2020 08:07 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Apart from BECA, India and the U.S. also sealed an MoU on Technical Cooperation in Earth Observations and Earth Sciences, and an agreement to extend duration of the MoU regarding the Global Center for Nuclear Energy Partnership.

Polling began on Wednesday morning in 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar in the first phase of three-phase elections amid tight security and COVID-19 guidelines in place.

Under the newly introduced J&K Development Act, the term “being permanent resident of the State” as a criteria has been “omitted”, paving the way for investors outside J&K to invest in the U.T.

There is no clarity on whether a COVID-19 vaccine, when it is ready, will be free of cost for everyone and it being so would depend on the outcome of clinical trials underway to test the vaccine, said the head of the committee overseeing vaccine development.

Over 500 farmers groups plan to block roads across the country on November 5, as part of an all-India “chakka jam”, the next step in their protests against the three controversial farm reform laws passed by Parliament last month.

In a statement, Ajit Mohan, vice president and managing director, Facebook India, said, “Ankhi has decided to step down from her role in Facebook to pursue her interest in public service.”

France warned its citizens in several Muslim-majority countries to take extra security precautions on Tuesday as anger surged over cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, and the head of Russia’s Chechnya region said Paris was pushing people towards terrorism.

Leading his Republican rival in national opinion polls, Mr. Biden landed in Georgia, which has not supported a Democrat in a U.S. presidential election since 1992. Mr. Trump will hold rallies in three states key to his re-election hopes: Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska.

Chasing a target of 220 is never easy but Delhi Capitals lacked intent and eventually faltered against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. SRH beat DC by 88 runs to stay alive in the tournament.

Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned as Barcelona president on Tuesday, along with his board of directors, and left with a bombshell admission that he had accepted a proposal for the club to play in “a future European Super League”.