Morning digest | Amit Shah rules out dialogue with Pak. on Kashmir; CO2 emissions in 2020 above decadal average, and more

26 October 2021 08:09 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday ruled out any dialogue with Pakistan on the Kashmir issue and said he would prefer to “engage with the youth of the Valley”.

With collaborative efforts of entities from all over the world, the defence exports have grown by 334% in the last five years and India now is exporting to more than 75 countries, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

In an apparent dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said a “cycle of corruption” used to run all day to rob the poor of their money during its rule in Uttar Pradesh as he accused the previous governments of neglecting Purvanchal, especially its health infrastructure.

Detailing the sequence of events, a senior government official told The Hindu at least two gun toting men had walked into a labourer camp on October 10 and asked one of the workers for his phone. The labourer, whose phone was taken away, had then walked to the nearest Army post and alerted the officials. It was after this that the phone was placed under surveillance following which the entire area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch-Rajouri with Pakistan was put on a high aler

A report from the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) on Monday said the increase in CO2 from 2019 to 2020 was slightly lower than that observed from 2018 to 2019 but higher than the average annual growth rate over the last decade.

A special court on Monday junked a plea of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) urging it to not take cognizance of an affidavit filed by an alleged witness during the drug raid carried out on a cruise on October 1, after which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested.

Last week, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said India was “essential” in ensuring a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific. On Monday, British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis elaborated on the UK’s interest in the region, and underlined India’s role as a trusted supplier in the global supply chain. Excerpts from the interview:

The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. It is a long-drawn-out process that typically begins in Rajasthan from September 17 and fully exits the country by October 15. This year, however, the monsoon withdrawal began only on October 6.

A former top Saudi Arabian spy has said the country’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman dispatched a feared team of mercenaries to kill him while in exile in Canada.

Afghanistan produced a dominating display of power-hitting before Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan spun out the Scotland line-up with five- and four-wicket hauls as the team routed Scotland by 130 runs in a Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Monday.