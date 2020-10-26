Morning Digest: Minister says all Indians to get free COVID-19 vaccine, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to arrive in India, and more

26 October 2020 07:56 IST

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that all people will be provided vaccines free of cost. An estimated ₹500 will be spent on vaccination of each person,” Union Minister Pratap Sarangi said after addressing a campaign meeting for the November 3 Assembly bypoll in Balasore.

A host of crucial bilateral, regional and global issues including China’s efforts to expand influence in the Indo-Pacific region as well as its aggressive behaviour in eastern Ladakh is likely to figure in the talks.

The commanders will also deliberate on a slew of long-pending reform measures like cutting down on ceremonial practices and non-military activities to ensure a rational distribution of resources, government sources said.

Passing an interim award in favour of Amazon, V.K. Rajah asked the Future group to put the deal on hold and said that the deal cannot go through until it finally decides the matter, sources with direct knowledge of the development said.

With nine days to go before the Nov. 3 election in which Mr. Biden is facing the Republican president, the White House cited Mr. Pence’s status as an “essential worker” as justification for his campaign travel despite exposure to his chief of staff, Marc Short, who tested positive on Saturday.

The ceasefire is due to take effect at 8 a.m. local time (12 a.m. EDT) on Oct. 26, the U.S. State Department and the governments of Azerbaijan and Armenia said in a joint statement.

A day after saying that Mr. Macron needed his head examined for condoning caricatures of the prophet of Islam, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that the French leader has “lost his way.”

Ms. Tsikhanouskaya had previously set a “People’s Ultimatum” for Mr. Lukashenko to resign by Sunday night, promising to call the strike if he did not. Mr. Lukashenko, who has ruled for more than a quarter of a century, has signalled he would ignore the ultimatum.

The Mercedes driver, who took the chequered flag a huge 25.592 seconds ahead of second-placed team mate Valtteri Bottas, had equalled Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's record 91 wins at the previous race at the Nuerburgring.

Watching the recently converted opener complete his second IPL hundred with a huge six over mid-wick off James Pattinson, and then hitting the winning boundary off the next ball, from the other end was Sanju Samson (54 not out, 31b, 4x4, 3x6).