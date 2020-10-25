Morning Digest: Farooq Abdullah to lead Gupkar alliance, KXIP snatches win from under SRH's nose, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Seven mainstream parties of Jammu and Kashmir on October 24 gave formal shape to their recently cobbled alliance for the restoration of Article 370, electing National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah as its chairman and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti as vice-chairperson.

Banks and other lenders, including co-operative banks and non-banking finance companies, have been asked to credit the difference between the compound interest and simple interest for the six month period between March 1 and August 31 into these loan accounts by November 5.

The deadline for businesses to file annual Goods and Services Tax returns and reconciliation statements for for the financial year 2018-19, has also been extended from October 31, 2020 to December 31, 2020.

The pandemic has led to an increase in the manufacture of personal protective equipment (PPE). A PPE kit, used once, needs to be disposed of so that the virus does not spread. The microbial preventive suit is an advanced version of the PPE.

Stating that Caracal has already identified four locations to set up the facility and also identified local partners to be able to commence production immediately, Hamad Salem Alameri, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Caracal said India is already part of their global supply chain.

Opinion polls show Mr. Biden leading Mr. Trump nationally, but the race is much closer in the battleground states that will decide the election. Mr. Trump was headed to large rallies in two more of those states, Ohio and Wisconsin, later on Saturday.

The paper said the British team would travel to Brussels on Thursday for more talks and that next Saturday had effectively become the deadline to decide whether the two sides could reach a deal.

Chris Jordan’s three for 17 helped Kings XI Punjab defend the lowest total — 126 — this edition and edge past Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

Varun Chakravarthy’s mystifying spin (4-0-20-5) left the Delhi Capitals befuddled as it slumped to a 59-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

United, who had lost their opening two home games of the season, have seven points from five games and are in 15th place while Chelsea are in sixth place on nine points from six games.