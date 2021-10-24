Morning Digest: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat warns of further curbs in Kashmir; India to play Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup clash; and more

24 October 2021 07:47 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat has said restrictions imposed following the scrapping of Article 370 may return to the Kashmir Valley at the cost of freedom of movement because of terror strikes.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the curfew and Internet restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, post August 5, 2019, was like a “bitter pill that saved many lives” and he had come to “make friends with the youth” who will be the agents of development and democracy, earlier held hostage to only three families.

India has delivered over a billion vaccine doses, making it the second-highest dispenser of COVID-19 vaccines globally but the gap between the proportion of population that has got at least one dose and two doses is widest in India.

A radical Islamist party on Saturday said seven of its supporters have died in clashes with authorities in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore after two police officers were killed in the unrest.

Women farmers in the hill State of Himachal Pradesh are gradually turning to non-chemical, low cost “natural farming”, which has not only provided them with a sustainable livelihood but also empowered them better.

Senior J&K politician and CWC member, Tariq Hameed Karra, spoke on the security situation and his comments at the CWC that created a political storm. Edited excerpts:

India’s trade with China rising to record levels in 2021 and set to cross the $100-billion mark for the first time has underlined the challenge New Delhi faces as it looks to recalibrate relations amid a more than year-long border crisis while remaining locked in a deep commercial embrace.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress President Mamata Banerjee is heading to Goa on October 28 for her maiden political visit to the State even as her party prepares to put down its roots in Goa.

While most countries cherished by Indian tourists continue to shut their doors on them 18 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, many are turning to alternatives closer home to indulge their cravings for foreign travel.

Explained | Why is India facing bouts of extreme weather?

Even as the southwest monsoon began to retreat from the subcontinent, Kerala and Uttarakhand received record rainfall in October. In both these States and others, over the last few years, there have been variations in the pattern and intensity of rainfall. Kerala had seen a severe spell in 2018, which caused havoc. This year’s rain, too, claimed lives in Kerala and Uttarakhand.

The ICC T20 World Cup will be set alight when India and Pakistan meet in a big-ticket clash on Sunday.

There’s no doubt that the contest between the sub-continental giants will attract global interest even beyond the cricket fraternity.

But both teams, with face-offs becoming as rare as a hailstorm in the Emirates, have been trying their best to play down the pressure-cooker scenario associated with the game.

Spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid demolished the West Indies batting line up to shape England's comfortable six-wicket win over the defending champions in a Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

Will the 2-18 age group in India get jabs for COVID-19 soon?

The Subject Expert Committee, which is advising the Drugs Controller-General of India (DCGI), has recommended that it grant emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Covaxin among children aged 2-18. The final approval for the vaccine for children aged 2-18 is under expert opinion and evaluation.