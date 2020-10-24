Morning Digest: PM Oli hints at softer stand on Nepal map row, Mumbai Police register FIR against Republic TV editorial team, and more
A select list of stories to read before you start your day
FATFATF keeps Pakistan on ‘greylist’ till next review in February 2021
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday decided to keep Pakistan on the “greylist” till the next review of its compliance to the recommendations in February next year.
A ‘mistake’ to have walked out of Quad, Malabar exercise in 2008: Australian envoy Barry O’Farrell
Australia should not have walked out of the Quad, and subsequently the Malabar exercises with India, but was “delighted” at New Delhi’s decision to invite it to participate in this year’s naval exercises in November, Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell said.
Ishrat Jahan case | CBI court refuses discharge plea of three police officers
A special CBI court on Friday rejected the discharge applications moved by three policemen, including IPS officer G.L. Singhal, accused in the 2004 Ishrat Jahan alleged fake encounter case in Gujarat.
Donald Trump’s remark on ‘filthy’ Indian air sparks row
Speaking during his second and final presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, U.S. President Donald Trump called India “filthy” and clubbed it with Russia and China — both considered U.S. rivals. The President’s comments were made in the context of the U.S.’s (former) emission commitments under the Paris Climate Accord — Mr. Trump had withdrawn the country from the agreement on the grounds that it was unfair towards America.
Gupkar Alliance to decide on contesting polls, says Mehbooba Mufti
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on October 23 said she was not interested in contesting elections or holding the National Flag till the Constitutional changes enforced on August 5, 2019 were rolled back.
Construction of new parliament to start in December
Construction on the new parliament building will start in December and likely to be completed by October 2022, officials of the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) informed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during a review meeting on Friday.
Mumbai Police register FIR against Republic TV editorial team
The Mumbai Police on Friday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Republic TV’s editorial team for allegedly committing offences amounting to incitement to disaffection among members of the police force against Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and for defaming the Mumbai police’s image.
Enforcement Directorate summons Amarinder Singh’s son Raninder to record statement under FEMA
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s son Raninder Singh for recording his statement on October 27 under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), said a senior agency official on October 23.
Nepal map row | PM Oli hints at softer stand with Dasara greetings
After months of simmering dispute with India over the Kalapani issue, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli indicated a softer line on Friday when he used an old map of Nepal to greet everyone on the festival of Vijaya Dashami. The old map does not show the region of Kalapani-Lipulekh-Limpiyadhura, which is part of India’s Pithoragarh district.
Indian Premier League 2020 | CSK’s cup of woes overflows, suffers eighth loss
After losing its last game in a humdinger that required two Super Overs, Mumbai Indians recovered well to produce a clinical display and thrash a hapless Chennai Super Kings by 10 wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.