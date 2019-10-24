Morning digest: Counting begins for Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly polls, bypolls; India 63rd in World Bank’s ease of doing business ranking, and more

Election results 2019, live updates | A battle of prestige for BJP, its allies

Counting of votes will be held today for 51 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 States where bypolls were held on October 21. The BJP and its allies held nearly 30 of these Assembly seats, while the Congress had won 12 and the rest were with regional parties.

India moves up 14 spots in World Bank’s ease of doing business ranking

India placed 63rd out of 190 countries — an improvement of 14 places from its 77th position last year. The country’s score improved from 67.3 last year to 71.0 this year, as per The Doing Business 2020 study, released by the World Bank on Thursday morning (India time).

Ganguly: ‘We will work with ICC and take money matters forward’

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was quite guarded when fielding a question about who would be named India’s director in the ICC Board. The BCCI can name its director and alternate director.

Naga issue: Nagaland’s neighbours on edge

Nagaland’s neighbours in the northeast — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur — are on edge with the “deadline” for settling the Naga political issue drawing near. Nagaland Governor R.N. Ravi, also the interlocutor for the Naga issue, had in a statement said that the peace talks would conclude by October 31.

Kamlesh Tiwari’s widow to get ₹15 lakh, house in Sitapur

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia relief amount of ₹15 lakh to the wife of slain Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari, a day after the police claimed to have nabbed his suspected killers.

Congress to hold protests from November 5 to 15

The Congress will hold nationwide protests on the faltering economy from November 5 to 15, party general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said here on Wednesday. The protests will be held at the district level and in the State capitals and will culminate in a public rally in Delhi.

Opposition MLAs, former DGP join BJP in Jharkhand

Jharkhand’s ruling BJP got a shot in the arm ahead of the Assembly elections in the State as some Opposition MLAs including two from the Congress and three from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha joined the party at a function in Ranchi on Wednesday. Elections to the 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand are due to be held by the end of this year.

Taiwan should be part of inclusive Indo-Pacific: Envoy

Taiwan is in the first line of countries facing China in the Indo-Pacific region and violation of Taiwanese sovereignty will impact other countries in the region, said the envoy of Taiwan to India. Speaking to a small group of journalists, Chung-Kwang Tien described China as a hostile neighbour and suggested that Taiwan should be part of the Indo-Pacific vision.

₹70,000-crore BSNL, MTNL package cleared

In an effort to revive the beleaguered state-owned telecom firms BSNL and MTNL, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a package worth nearly ₹70,000 crore. The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also gave an in-principle nod for the merger of the two entities.

Hong Kong officially kills extradition Bill

Hong Kong’s legislature on Wednesday formally withdrew planned legislation that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, but the move was unlikely to end months of unrest as it met just one of five demands of pro-democracy demonstrators.

Sri Lanka President blamed for Easter attacks lapses

A parliamentary panel in Sri Lanka has accused President Maithripala Sirisena of “actively undermining” government and security systems, leading to serious lapses ahead of the Easter terror attacks.

Kohli may be rested for Bangladesh T20Is

Virat Kohli is set to be rested for the next month’s Twenty20 series versus Bangladesh, while Shivam Dube — the Mumbai all-rounder — is likely to earn his maiden call-up for the Men in Blue on Thursday.