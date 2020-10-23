Morning Digest: India-US 2+2 talks to focus on regional issues, Twitter told to respect India's sensitivities, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The sole and trustworthy evidence of a woman, who is a victim of a sexual offence, is enough to find her assailant guilty, the Supreme Court has held.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden renewed his attacks on President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic at Thursday's final debate, seeking to bolster his lead in opinion polls with 12 days to go to the November 3 election.

Mr. Biden faulted Mr. Trump for avoiding responsibility for the pandemic.“I take full responsibility,” Mr. Trump said. “It's not my fault that it came here, it's China's fault.”

Tri-Service synergy and coordination has “peaked” with the establishment of the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) as was visibly demonstrated in the joint response of the three Services to recent events, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said on Thursday.

Social media giants Facebook and Twitter have been issued summons by a joint committee of Parliament on the issue of protection of data and its privacy, sources said on October 22.

India and the U.S. will discuss “salient regional” issues when U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Defence Secretary travel to India next week for the “2+2 Ministerial dialogue”, the government said on Thursday, in an indication that ties with China will be on the agenda for talks on October 27.

Opposition leaders across the political spectrum on Thursday took on the BJP after the party promised to provide free COVID-19 vaccine to the people of Bihar, and accused the party of trying to ‘politicise’ a public health issue that affects every State equally.

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Thursday defended the farm laws cleared by Parliament in the monsoon session and said the opposition to them was led by middlemen, and not farmers.

Pakistan has carried out 3,800 unprovoked ceasefire violations so far in 2020, said an official of the Ministry of External Affairs. Official spokesperson of the Ministry Anurag Srivastava said in the weekly virtual press briefing on Thursday India has regularly taken up these violations with Pakistan through diplomatic channels.

Kerala’s fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday stood at a lower 7,482.

The controversial 20th Amendment to Sri Lanka’s Constitution that envisages expansive powers and greater immunity for the Executive President was passed in Parliament with a two-thirds majority, following a two-day debate.

Three-time Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri was renamed to the post on Thursday to create a cabinet that can lift the country out of its worst economic crisis in decades