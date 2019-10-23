Morning digest: Boris Johnson to pause Brexit legislation, NCRB says 30% jump in 'crimes against state', and more

Boris Johnson says will pause Brexit legislation until EU decides on delay

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday the government would pause legislation to ratify its Brexit deal with the European Union while the bloc decides whether to offer a delay to Britain's planned Oct. 31 exit. Speaking after parliament rejected the government's planned timetable for the legislation, Mr. Johnson said: “The EU must now make up their minds over how to answer parliament's request for a delay.”

Infosys starts probe into CEO’s conduct

Infosys has started an independent probe into alleged unethical practices by its CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy. The action follows complaints from whistle-blowers about unethical practices. On Monday, the Infosys board’s audit committee retained law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. to conduct an independent investigation.

30% jump in ‘crimes against state’: NCRB

The 2017 Crime in India report, released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), saw a 30% jump in cases recorded as “offences against the State.” The total number of cases registered in 2017 stood at 9,013 compared to 6,986 cases registered in 2016. The maximum number of these cases were reported from Haryana (2,576), Uttar Pradesh (2,055) and Tamil Nadu (1,802).

Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: Gujarat ATS arrests two main suspects

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday claimed to have arrested the two main suspects who allegedly committed the murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari in Lucknow on October 18. The two suspects were nabbed from Shamlaji near the Gujarat-Rajasthan border, police said, adding that they were on the way to Gujarat after having reached Shahjahanpur from Nepal.

Plea against EC order on Sikkim CM disqualification

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Centre and the Election Commission (EC) on a petition challenging the poll panel’s decision to reduce the disqualification period of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang from six years to 13 months. Mr Tamang was convicted in a graft case.

U.S. lawmakers raise concerns over extended curbs in Kashmir

While Indian officials have tried to play up the fact that Tuesday’s hearing of the U.S. Congressional subcommittee would focus not just on Kashmir but also on human rights issues in other South Asian nations including Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Chairman Brad Sherman said during his opening remarks that the focus would be Kashmir. And the focus remained on Kashmir in the first half of the session.

In Russia for talks, Erdogan threatens to restart offensive

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday as the Turkish leader threatened to restart Ankara’s military offensive against Kurdish forces in Syria. The two leaders met in southern Russia with just hours to go before a deadline for the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters from parts of Syria under a U.S.-brokered deal.

Ganguly set to begin his new innings

Things have not changed much for Sourav Ganguly after he filed his nomination for the BCCI President’s post on October 14. The former of India captain, who has donned many hats including presiding over the administration of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), became the only contender for the top job and on Wednesday, he will be officially be declared BCCI President by the electoral officer, N. Gopalaswami.

Sizzling Sterling bags hat-trick as Man City thump Atalanta

Raheem Sterling scored an 11-minute hat-trick and had a hand in all five goals as Manchester City came from behind to thump Italian side Atalanta 5-1 in their Champions League Group C encounter on Tuesday. Forward Sergio Aguero also scored two in the first half at the City of Manchester Stadium but England winger Sterling was the star of the show as the home side made it three wins from three to open up a five-point lead at the midway point of the pool.

Vijay Hazare Trophy | TN and Karnataka start favourites

The arrival of Test cricketers R. Ashwin and Mayank Agarwal adds excitement to the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinals, which will be held here on Wednesday. Off-spinner Ashwin joins Tamil Nadu to take on Gujarat at Just Cricket ground, and opening batsman Mayank joins his Karnataka mates in their M. Chinnaswamy Stadium outing against Chhattisgarh.