Morning Digest: SC to decide on Chidambaram’s bail plea today, exit polls predict a BJP victory in Assembly elections, and more

Peaceful but low polling in Maharashtra and Haryana

The elections to the Assemblies of Maharashtra and Haryana on Monday saw the voter turnout dip in comparison to the 2014 polls, according to provisional numbers shared by the Election Commission of India. At a press conference held at the ECI headquarters in New Delhi, Deputy Election Commissioners Chandra Bhushan and Sandeep Saxena said the turnouts for Maharashtra and Haryana were 60.5% and 65% respectively.

BJP to romp home, say exit polls

All the exit polls uniformly projected an easy walkover for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. The exit polls gave two third-majority to the BJP-Shiv Sena Mahayuti in Maharashtra and nearly three-fourth majority to the NDA in Haryana.

Armed forces will give befitting reply till Pak stops infiltration, says Rajnath

The Indian Army had given a befitting reply to Pakistan on attempts to infiltrate and such actions would continue if the neighbouring country did not stop infiltration, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

Infosys CEO accused of unethical practices

For Infosys, India’s second-largest IT services company, the woes caused by whistleblowers just don’t seem to end. In its latest missive, Ethical Employees, a whistleblower group, has allegedly complained to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Infosys’ board that CEO Salil Parekh was indulging in “unethical practices” to boost short-term revenue and profit.

Internet can cause unimaginable disruption to democratic polity, Centre tells SC

Internet has emerged as a potent tool that can cause unimaginable disruption to the democratic polity, the government has told the Supreme Court. The Ministry of Information Technology said in an affidavit that rules to regulate social media intermediaries needed to be revised.

Facebook announces steps to clamp down on misinformation ahead of 2020 election

Facebook announced new steps to combat misinformation and voter suppression on Monday ahead of the November 2020 U.S. presidential election, on the same day it disclosed the removal of a network of Russian accounts targeting U.S. voters on Instagram.

U.S. to keep some troops in Syria, says Defense Secretary Mark Esper

The U.S. is considering to keep some troops in northeastern Syria to stop oil falling into the hands of Islamic State or others but no decision has yet been made, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said.

Bangladesh PM to attend second India Test

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s confirmation that she will attend the second India-Bangladesh Test at the Eden Gardens here on November 22 has reduced the uncertainty over the series, arising out of a strike called by the leading Bangladesh cricketers.

Rapinoe named but Modric, Neymar miss out on Ballon D'Or shortlist

While Megan Rapinoe is the leading candidate for the second ever women's Ballon D'Or, the holder of the men's award, Luka Modric, and the world's most expensive player Neymar missed out as France Football unveiled nominees in four categories on Monday.

Sheffield United beats Arsenal 1-0 in Premier League

Arsenal fell to a 1-0 loss at promoted Sheffield United on Monday in the Premier League, upping the pressure on coach Unai Emery after another performance void of creativity and flair. The loss means Arsenal missed a chance to go third in the standings, remaining in fifth instead, while Sheffield climbed to ninth after its first home win since August 18.