Morning Digest: Flexible lockdown helped contain COVID-19 mortality, says Modi; China, Pak. warned against interfering in India's internal affairs, and more

20 October 2020 09:30 IST

India was one of the first countries to adopt a “flexible” lockdown approach and thereby managed to keep death rates from COVID-19 relatively low, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the launch of the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting, organised by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday cautioned against any relaxation of response actions following the recent slight decline in COVID-19 cases in South-East Asia Region, saying the pandemic continues unabated and “our response only needs to be strengthened further to curtail virus transmission”.

More than half of Indian farmers oppose the three farm reform laws passed by Parliament last month, while only 35% support them, according to a new survey in 16 States conducted by Gaon Connection Insights. Almost 40% expressed fear that the new laws will end state-run markets and government procurement at minimum support prices, and almost 60% are in favour of a legal guarantee for MSPs.

Defence Minister Benny Gantz on Monday visits lab and describes the process of beginning of human trials as a “very significant moment”.

In a victory for Democrats, the Supreme Court of the United States declined to stay a Pennsylvania Supreme Court order allowing some postal ballots received for up to three days after Election Day (November 3) to be tallied provided they are postmarked by November 3. Republicans had approached the U.S.’s top court for an emergency stay on the extended counting period — a special accommodation for the pandemic.

Union Minister of State for Home G.K. Reddy, who is touring Ladakh's Leh district, warned Pakistan and China on Monday against “interfering in India's internal affairs,” as he announced a slew of development projects for the region.

Janata Dal (U) Bihar unit president, Bashishtha Narayan Singh, stressed that the Assembly election is a straight fight between two major alliances, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar having the clear advantage of being a recognised leader with a track record administration and reform.

China’s economic growth continued to gain momentum in the third quarter, with the GDP expanding 4.9% from a year earlier in the July-September period, according to official Chinese data released on Monday.

With just over a fortnight to go until Election Day, U.S. President Donald Trump and his opponent Democratic nominee Joe Biden continued to woo voters in ‘battleground states’. However, the commonalities mostly stopped there – the two candidates delivered sharply contrasting messages on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. economy and questions of policing and racial justice.

The Supreme Court has reserved for orders a writ petition filed by activist Chetan Janardhan Kamble seeking an independent investigation into the role of medical staff and top Uttar Pradesh Police officers in the destruction of evidence in the Hathras rape and murder case.

The government has just begun its own assessment of India’s growth prospects for this year that would be shared in due course of time, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday evening.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, who was summoned for questioning on Monday by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering probe related to a multi-crore scam in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, said the court will decide about his role and the summons “won't change our stand”.