Morning Digest: In video, Hathras victim says she was raped; GST revenues cross ₹95,000 crore in September, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

A video of the Hathras gang rape victim has gone viral on social media where she could be heard saying that she was raped by two men while the other two ran away when they saw her mother coming. She could also be heard saying that the accused tried to rape her earlier as well but she somehow escaped. In the video, she takes the name of Ravi, one of the four accused arrested in the case.

A 14-year-old Dalit girl is suspected to have been raped before being murdered in Bhadohi district, police said on Thursday.“Her head had been smashed with bricks,” said SP Bhadohi Ram Badan Singh. While the family suspect that she was raped, police are waiting for the autopsy report to issue a confirmation.

Islamabad is manipulating the case of Pakistani Hindus who were found dead in Jodhpur in August, an official of the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. Addressing the weekly media conference of the Ministry of External Affairs, official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said investigation is currently on in the death of 11 members of Pakistan’s minority Hindu community in Rajasthan.

Also read: Hathras gang rape | Cremation of victim shocked our conscience, says Allahabad High Court

Responding sharply to the U.S. and the European governments for expressing their concerns about the investigations into the Amnesty International, the government said foreign governments must not condone NGOs that break Indian laws.

Police in Balrampur said on Thursday that they had arrested two persons for allegedly raping and murdering a 22-year-old Dalit woman.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed, the Pakistan-based terrorist who is also the founder of the Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) and the Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), and others in a terror-funding case.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by several former bureaucrats to set up an Inquiry Commission to look into the government’s COVID-19 preparedness. A Bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao and Ajay Rastogi said the court was not inclined to hear their plea alleging “gross mismanagement” on the part of the Centre in its preparations for the pandemic.

Also read: Maruti leads jump in auto wholesales

Revenue collections from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in September hit ₹95,480 crore, the highest in this financial year so far, indicating that economic activity is picking up steam in tandem with the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Senate panel voted on Thursday to compel testimony from the CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter as lawmakers opened a new front in the battle over hate speech, misinformation and perceived political bias on social media a month before the presidential election.

The Vatican's number two said on Thursday after talks with Mike Pompeo that the two sides' positions on China remained far apart and firmly asserted the Holy See's right to pursue an accord with Beijing denounced by the U.S. Secretary of State.

Rohit Sharma celebrated an Indian Premier League milestone by anchoring the Mumbai Indians innings. Big-hitters Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya built on it to set Kings XI Punjab a challenging target. And then the MI bowling unit came to the party to ensure Rohit’s big moment ended with a comprehensive win for the defending champion.