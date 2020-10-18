Morning Digest: Study finds that 76% of rural Indians cannot afford a nutritious diet, Trump appeals to GOP base as polls slide, and more

Image for representation.

18 October 2020 08:20 IST

Three out of four rural Indians cannot afford a nutritious diet, according to a paper recently published in journal Food Policy. Even if they spent their entire income on food, almost two out of three of them would not have the money to pay for the cheapest possible diet that meets the requirements set by the government’s premier nutrition body, it says.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has amended the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, omitting a provision requiring payment of honorarium to panches and sarpanches (village head) in the newly created Union Territory. The amended law also says that Halqa Panchayat shall be required to get its accounts audited by a chartered accountant every year. Halqa means the area comprising a village or contiguous number of villages determined by the government.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC India) on Saturday said its efforts on “combating infiltration” were focused on the individual(s) responsible for manipulating the TRP system.

The Republic TV media group filed a criminal petition before the Bombay High Court to quash the FIR registered in the Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation case by the Mumbai Police.

The Kashmir Valley’s most troubled and militancy-affected Pulwama district has earned a new distinction — that of being home to J&K’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) topper, Basit Bilal Khan. The 18-year-old Khan scored 695 marks out of 720.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to create a pool of officials who will work to find technology solutions for its operational challenges.

India on Saturday threw open its domestic market for certain agricultural commodities including potatoes from Bhutan. The decision is expected to help a large number of Bhutanese traders as India had stopped the import just days earlier because of growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Bhutanese territory near the border.

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of a letter by Chardham High-Powered Committee (HPC) Chairman Ravi Chopra about the Centre’s “willful non-compliance” to comply with an apex court order against building full-fledged roads cutting across the fragile Himalayan slopes.

President Donald Trump fought on Friday to recover from sinking election polls by campaigning with a hardline pitch to America’s right wing, claiming at rallies in Florida and Georgia that his Democratic opponent Joe Biden would deliver communism and a “flood” of criminal immigrants.

Spared by the fielders a number of times, opener Shikhar Dhawan (101) hit his maiden IPL hundred while Axar Patel pulled off three sixes in the final over as Delhi Capitals moved to the top of the table with a tense five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings, here on Saturday.