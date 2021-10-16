Morning Digest | CSK clinches fourth IPL title; Congress Working Committee meet today to discuss range of issues, and more

16 October 2021 08:35 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Marshalled expertly by M.S. Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings overcame Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs to win its fourth title in the Indian Premier League, at Dubai, on Friday. Defending a combative 192 on a good batting surface, Dhoni rang in the changes cleverly, closed down the angles in the field, and kept finding wickets after a blistering 91-run partnership in 10.4 overs between the exciting Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill.

Questions around how the $100 billion yearly commitment towards climate finance will be measured, and related technology transfer accounted for, remain unanswered, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at the conclusion of the Washington DC leg of her U.S. visit.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide bomber attack at a Shia mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar which left dozens killed and injured, a statement posted by the group’s Amaq news agency said.

The Government on Friday challenged India’s poor ranking in the the Global Hunger Index 2021 and the methodology used calling it “devoid of ground reality and facts”. The Index launched on Thursday ranked India at 101 position of 116 countries. India is also among the 31 countries where hunger has been identified as serious. India ranked 94 among 107 countries in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) released last year.

The Biden administration is expected to announce that its new travel policy requiring foreign nationals traveling to the U.S. to be fully vaccinated will be operational November 8 onwards. The new policy will replace disparate rules that have applied so far to different countries of origin and will provide consistent guidelines based on vaccination status. Specifically, it will ease pandemic-related restrictions for travel from India , the U.K., Ireland, South Africa, Brazil and the Schengen Zone.

A meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday may see an intense debate between the reformists and the loyalists of the Gandhi family over a range of issues, including the party’s performance in recent Assembly polls, number of desertions and the question of having a full-time party chief. The meeting comes barely a fortnight after Kapil Sibal, one of reformists or the group of 23 (G-23) leaders who had written to party president Sonia Gandhi last year to seek internal reforms, openly questioned the decision-making process in the organisation as well as the high rate of attrition.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday claimed that “all the issues have been sorted out” after a meeting with former party chief Rahul Gandhi at the latter’s residence. All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) Punjab in-charge, Harish Rawat, who was also present in the meeting, claimed that Mr. Sidhu has assured Mr. Gandhi about withdrawing his resignation.

Former Chief Election Commissioners (CEC) have raised a range of concerns, from maintaining secrecy of ballots to bringing political parties on board, around the idea of online voting and remote voting, at a time the Telangana State Election Commission is set to carry out an e-voting experiment and the Election Commission of India, too, is exploring remote voting.

Two militants, whom the police believe were behind two recent attacks in Srinagar, were killed in two separate encounters in the Valley on Friday. And a search operation continued for the second day in Poonch, where two Army men died in a fierce encounter with hiding militants on Friday.

The aftermath of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s high-voltage spot visit have seen a subtle shift in Maharashtra’s political alliances within the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said her Government will deliver justice in the violence of Comilla district on October 13 that was marked by mobs targeting Durga puja pandals. The disturbances quickly snowballed into the largest communal violence in the recent history of Bangladesh and dented the spirit of Durga puja. At least 4 persons died in police firing and several were arrested in a countrywide crackdown.

Monson Mavunkal, a fake antiquities dealer, spun a web of lies and mingled with the who’s who of Kerala to allegedly swindle people of crores of rupees. M.P. Praveen reports on the outrageous exploits of a man who claimed to possess the Staff of Moses, the throne of Tipu Sultan and a car used by Kareena Kapoor

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa carried out late night surprise visit of police checkpoints near the Indo-Pak International Border in Amritsar district, officials said. Mr. Randhawa, who also holds the Home Department portfolio, late Friday evening conducted checking of the Punjab Police 'nakas' at Jagdev Khurd in Ajnala, Amritsar, they said.

The United States and its closest partners are stepping up pressure on Iran to return to stalled nuclear negotiations, warning that it will face greater international isolation, new economic penalties and possibly military action if it forges ahead with its atomic programme. In a series of high-level diplomatic meetings this week in Washington, U.S., European, Israeli and Arab officials agreed on the need to make clear to Iran that its continued resistance to rejoining the talks in Vienna will not be ignored or left unpunished.

The Congress on Friday announced its observers for by-elections to Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan assembly seats in Bihar, where it is trying hard to make a mark, while locked in a triangular contest with the much more formidable JD(U) and the RJD.

Eight countries and the EU diplomatic chief on Friday urged the Myanmar junta to let a regional special envoy meet ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The call comes as concerns grow over the military government’s commitment to a “five-point consensus” agreed with regional bloc ASEAN to defuse the bloody crisis that erupted after Myanmar’s February 1 coup.