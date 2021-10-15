Morning Digest | PM Modi to dedicate 7 new defence companies to the nation today; multiple attacks on Hindu temples in Bangladesh leaves 4 dead, and more

15 October 2021 09:07 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a video address at an event organised by the Defence Ministry to dedicate seven new defence companies to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami on Friday, the PMO said on Thursday.

India and the U.S. will kickstart a 15-day mega military exercise in Alaska from Friday to further deepen bilateral military cooperation. The 17th edition of the exercise "Yudh Abhyas" will be conducted at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson in Alaska from October 15 to 29, the Indian Army said on Thursday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her American counterpart, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, met on Thursday, October 14, 2021 for the eight Ministerial meeting of the U.S.-India Economic and Financial partnership.

Hindu temples in Bangladesh have been vandalised by some unidentified miscreants during the Durga Puja celebrations, prompting the government to deploy paramilitary force in 22 districts after four people were killed and many others injured in the riots, media reports said on Thursday.

The International Monetary and Finance Committee (IMFC), which directs the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and sets its agenda, met as part of the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington DC on October 14. Finance Ministers and central bankers, who constitute the committee, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, were present. A communique issued by the IMFC noted that while the world economy is recovering from the pandemic, divergences exist between different economies driven by differences in vaccine availability and different levels of policy support.

Two soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were “critically” injured in a gunfight with hiding militants in the Pir Panjal Valley’s Poonch in Jammu on October 14 evening. “In an ongoing counter-terrorist operation in general area Nar Khas Forest, Mendhar Sub Division, Poonch, there has been exchange of fire between Army troops and terrorists during evening hours on Thursday. During the ensuing exchange of fire, one JCO and one soldier, have been critically injured,” a Jammu-based Army spokesman said.

The CPI (Maoist) received a major setback as one of their senior most leader and central committee member Akkiraju Hargopal alias Ramakrishna alias RK is reported to have died due to an unknown disease in the forests of South Bastar on October 14. Though the Maoists have not released any official communication, reliable sources in police have confirmed the news.

The Government of Bangladesh "promptly" dealt with the miscreants who tried to disturb Durga puja celebrations in Comilla district, said an official here on Thursday. Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said the festivities have received protection from the law and order enforcement agencies of Dhaka.

The United States and Greece signed an agreement on Thursday renewing their long-standing defence cooperation, a move Secretary of State Antony Blinken said would allow the NATO allies to advance security in the Eastern Mediterranean region and beyond. Known as the U.S.-Greece Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement, the MDCA has allowed U.S. forces to train and operate within Greek territory since 1990.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday hit out at the Union government over its decision to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF), saying States should have been consulted before reducing the jurisdiction of their police. Party's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj termed the Centre's move "dictatorship" and cautioned it against taking a highhanded approach in decision-making.

Rajasthan Energy Minister B.D. Kalla on Thursday demanded the Centre to provide coal to the State in adequate quantity so that the crisis caused by the shortage of coal could be addressed. He clarified that the companies under Coal India do not have any dues with the State government and in lieu of the supply of coal, time bound payment is being made by the State.

Air India's disinvestment exercise is likely to complete within the next 10 weeks and only necessary revenue and capital expenses should be carried out till then, Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal said on Thursday.

U.S. health advisers said on October 14 that some Americans who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine should get a half-dose booster to bolster protection against the virus. The panel of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously to recommend a booster shot for seniors, adults with other health problems, jobs or living situations that put them at increased risk for COVID-19.

Female soccer players were evacuated from Afghanistan on Thursday on a flight to Doha, the Qatari government said. “Around 100 footballers & their families including female players are on board,” tweeted Lolwah Al Khater, Qatar's assistant Foreign Minister.

The main lawyer for Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who is being tried on multiple criminal charges, said late Thursday he has been issued a gag order barring him from talking about her cases. Lawyer Khin Maung Zaw wrote on his Facebook page that the action against him was taken under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, a broadly worded statute from British colonial times intended to deal with emergency situations that threats to public safety.