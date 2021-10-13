Morning Digest | PM Modi to launch masterplan for multi-modal connectivity today; KKR and DC to clash in IPL Qualifier 2, and more

13 October 2021 08:33 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would launch a national masterplan for multi-modal connectivity, called PM GatiShakti, on Wednesday, the PM’s Office said. The PMO said infrastructure development had faced many problems for decades, like lack of coordination between departments leading to multiple agencies digging up roads for laying cables, pipelines etc.

Centre has asked power producers to import up to 10% of their coal needs amid fuel shortages, and has warned States that federal companies will curb their power supplies if they are found selling electricity on power exchanges to cash in on surging prices.

A delegation of Congress leaders, including former party president Rahul Gandhi, will meet President Ram Nath Kovind today and present a memorandum of facts on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, party sources said.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that there was a campaign going on to “defame” the legacy of Veer Savarkar over the years, and there was a lack of correct information about him that needed to be addressed. He was speaking at the launch of the book Veer Savarkar: The Man Who Could Have Prevented Partition by Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar and academic Chirayu Pandit. At the same function, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Savarkar as an “icon of Indian history”, and that it had been at the request of Mahatma Gandhi that Savarkar had filed a mercy petition to the British.

The IMF has projected that India will grow at 9.5% and 8.5% this fiscal year and next after a contraction of 7.3% last year. It has projected global growth at 5.9% this year and 4.9% in 2022 in its latest World Economic Outlook, unveiled at the start of the World Bank IMF Annual Meetings.

Afghanistan requires “unhindered humanitarian assistance” and “inclusive government,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the extraordinary meeting of the G20 leaders on Afghanistan held on Tuesday. Mr. Modi reiterated India’s call for shaping international response on the Afghan crisis along the conditions laid down in the UN Security Council Resolution 2593, and urged for preserving the gains of the last two decades in Afghanistan.

Russia and the United States failed to make any major progress on Tuesday in resolving a row over the size and functioning of their embassies and there is a risk that relations could worsen further, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said. With ties already at post-Cold War lows, the two countries are in a dispute over the number of diplomats they can post to each other's capitals, though Moscow said it was willing to lift restrictions imposed in recent years.

Kolkata Knight Riders takes the field against Delhi Capitals in the IPL Qualifier 2 at Sharjah on Wednesday buoyed by winning momentum.Confidence in the KKR camp will be sky high, after the side pulled off an impressive four-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator on Monday.

Two fresh arrests have been made in the murder of Kanpur property dealer Manish Gupta during search in a hotel in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh police said on Tuesday. Four policemen are among those arrested so far. Inspector Jagat Narayan Singh and SI Akshay Kumar Mishra were arrested on October 10. A reward of ₹1 lakh each was announced on the other four accused.

At the final prayers for the four farmers and one journalist killed in Lakhimpur Kheri’s Tikonia, where hundreds of farmers and politicians converged on Tuesday, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait demanded the arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra. The Minister’s son Ashish Mishra was sent to three-day police custody on Monday for the murder charge against him.

He is the most decorated driver with 100 Grand Prix wins. He has seven world titles and is already the greatest Formula One driver statistically. Even as he fights for an unprecedented eighth title, the Mercedes driver is eyeing something bigger — to make the sport more diverse and inclusive. In a media interaction on Tuesday, the reigning World champion spoke about his activism, his legacy and this year’s close title battle with Max Verstappen.

The death of 29 people (including children) of the primitive Pando Korwa and Pahadi Korwa tribes in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district between July and first week of October this year has not changed anything despite the State government claiming to have admitted 270 people in the district hospital, Ambikapur Medical College and other multi-speciality government hospitals.

The MHA said in a statement that “the talks aimed at resolving the issues related to the Gorkhas”, and are chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah. The Gorkha delegation was led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Darjeeling, Raju Bista, who highlighted various issues concerning the Gorkhas and the region.

The Congress government in Rajasthan will reconsider a recently passed Bill to amend the Compulsory Registration of Marriages Act, 2009, in view of the concern expressed in certain quarters that it could encourage and legitimise child marriages. The Bill is pending with the Governor for his assent after its passage in the State Assembly on September 17.

Senior citizens and others depending upon income from bank fixed deposit (FD) schemes will be at the receiving end with the retail inflation exceeding the interest rates. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its latest monetary policy review has projected retail inflation at 5.3% for the current financial year. Last week, the RBI said that the Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation is now projected to be at 5.3% for 2021-22 with risks evenly balanced.

Kohli, one of the most successful of international captains, with a win percentage of nearly 64 in all formats combined, will thus find an asterisk against his captaincy record in domestic cricket. He was a terrific captain for RCB when things were going well, but less so at other times. As India’s Test wins in Australia in particular, and later England (under Kohli’s captaincy) showed, a team is more than a collection of individuals.