Morning Digest | Afghanistan Embassy in India to cease operation from today; Threat of government shutdown ends as Congress passes a temporary funding plan and sends it to Biden

October 01, 2023 05:39 am | Updated 09:26 am IST

Afghanistan Embassy in India announces decision to cease operations from October 1

The Afghanistan Embassy in India announced Saturday night that it is ceasing its operations from October 1, citing a lack of support from the host government, failure to meet expectations in serving Afghanistan’s interests and reduction in personnel and resources. In a statement, the Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi said it regrets to announce the decision to cease its operations, effective October 1, 2023.

Threat of government shutdown ends as Congress passes a temporary funding plan and sends it to Biden

The threat of a federal government shutdown ended late Saturday, hours before a midnight deadline, as Congress approved a temporary funding bill to keep agencies open and sent the measure to President Joe Biden to sign.

ADVERTISEMENT

NIA arrests one from Manipur’s Churachandpur for ‘waging war against India’

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested a 51-year-old man from the hill district of Churachandpur in a case related to a transnational conspiracy by terror outfits based in Myanmar and Bangladesh to “wage war” against the Government of India by exploiting the current ethnic unrest in Manipur. The accused has been identified as Seiminlun Gangte. The case was registered suo moto by the NIA on July 19 at New Delhi.

Modi attacks Congress, says party is against OBCs

In an attempt to counter the Congress’ recent pitch to other backward classes (OBC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the principal Opposition party of being anti-backward, citing its repeated attacks on him. Addressing a poll rally in Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, a State dominated by tribals and OBCs, Mr. Modi said that the Congress “hated” the poor, Dalits, tribals, and OBCs. For the BJP, on the other hand, social justice was a way to ensure everyone’s participation and lay the foundation of a developed India, he said.

Punjab govt.’s anti-pollution promise set for ‘field trial’

As paddy harvesting gains momentum in parts of Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s immediate challenge is to curb stubble burning – which every year causes a spike in air pollution in the northern States, including the national capital. AAP’s Delhi government over the years has invariably kept blaming successive governments in Punjab for not making sincere efforts to solve the problem of stubble burning. With the party governing both the States now, shifting the blame may not be an option this time around.

Centre seeks ‘seamless transition’ of education system using regional languages

The Union Education Ministry has emphasised the need to promote technology in Bharatiya bhasha (regional languages), including in their teaching, training, examination and translating educational materials. On the first day of a two-day summit on Indian languages in New Delhi on Saturday, organised by the Ministry, directions were given to facilitate a “seamless transition” from the present education ecosystem to one rooted in the country’s languages.

TIPRA’s 12-hour strike over statehood demand peaceful

The dawn-to-dusk general strike called by the TIPRA Motha on Saturday to demand a separate State – Greater Tipraland – evoked huge response in areas under the tribal autonomous district council in Tripura. Although the strike was peaceful amid heavy deployment of security forces, normal life and business were disrupted. Vehicles did not ply in some sections of the Assam-Agartala National Highway.

Omar Abdullah launches campaign for Kargil hill council polls, targets BJP

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Saturday launched its election campaign for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil (LAHDC-K) polls, weeks after the party won a legal battle to retain the party symbol, plough, for the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh. During the road trip of the region on Saturday, Mr. Abdullah, while referring to BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal’s statements, said, “The BJP MP had claimed our party symbol has been removed forever from this region. Our symbol won’t go so easily. It is etched on the hearts of the people. That MP will be forgotten, not our symbol”.

Opposition candidate Muizzu beats India-friendly Solih in Maldives presidential run-off

Front runner and Opposition candidate Mohamed Muizzu was elected President of the Maldives on Saturday, as he beat the India-friendly incumbent, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, in a closely fought contest. The outcome signals a likely shift in both domestic governance and foreign policy of the island nation. Mr. Muizzu garnered about 54% of the vote, while Mr. Solih secured nearly 46%, according to the provisional results published by Male-based media.

Hangzhou Asian Games badminton: Indian men one win away from first-ever team gold

Kidambi Srikanth rallied his way to a thrilling win in a tense decider as India kept alive their hopes of winning a first-ever gold medal at the Asian Games, reaching the men’s team championships final with a 3-2 win over South Korea in Hangzhou on September 30. This is India’s maiden entry into the final of the team event at the continental showpiece.

Hangzhou Asian Games athletics | Kartik wins silver, Gulveer claims bronze in 10,000m

When Kartik Kumar bolted away from the rest of the pack at the start of the men’s 10,000 meter Asian Games race, his countryman Gulveer Singh was meant to be up with him and not back with the group behind him. At least, that was the plan devised by their coach.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.