Morning Digest: Bihar awaits poll results, BJP says Indo-U.S. ties will progress under Biden, and more

09 November 2020 07:49 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

A lawyer has moved a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and leaders of prominent political parties for not fully adhering to an apex court order by allowing “dreaded criminals” contest in the Bihar Assembly polls.

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for Tuesday’s counting of votes of the Bihar Assembly election. The commission said it had set up 55 counting centres with 414 halls spread across all 38 districts that voted in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

Congratulating U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on his poll victory, BJP leaders on Sunday said Indo-U.S. relations are based on principles of democracy, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Biden will take the ties to the next level.

A day after exit polls predicted the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Grand Alliance to be ahead of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar Assembly election, the Congress has sent two senior leaders to Patna to “prevent any attempt at poaching”.

Miscreants from across the Assam-Mizoram border allegedly used slingshots to attack an Assam Congress team with stones and marbles when it visited a flashpoint on Sunday. The governments and people of the two north-eastern States have been caught in a border row for a month with a brief lull in hostilities in between. The two States share a 146.6 km border.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he had spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his intervention to ensure restoration of rail services to the State.

The J&K police decided to “rectify format of tenant verification” in Jammu after local Muslims raised an alarm over details of the Global Positioning System (GPS) location, pictures of houses and details and the mobile numbers of every family member of the house owners sought.

Attorney-General K.K. Venugopal has said it is “open” to the Supreme Court to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for his October 6 letter to the Chief Justice of India containing allegations against sitting Supreme Court judge Justice N.V. Ramana

United States President-elect, Joseph Biden has committed to getting his country back into the 2015 Paris Climate Change Treaty, which commits countries to prevent a 2C rise in global temperature by the end of the century. The United States formally left the Treaty on November 2 after a four-year withdrawal period.

Delhi Capitals entered its maiden IPL final with a 17-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Chasing 190, Kane Williamson’s genius was on full display (67, 45b, 5x4, 4x6) before young Abdul Samad (33, 16b, 2x4, 2x6) brought the equation down to 23 runs off 10 balls. But Kagiso Rabada dismissed Samad, Rashid Khan and Shreevats Goswami in the penultimate over to usher the end.

Third seed Daniil Medvedev claimed his first Paris Masters title at Bercy Arena on Sunday by battling back from a set down to beat Germany’s Alexander Zverev. The Russian was on top form in a high-quality encounter, winning 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to secure his first trophy of the season and the eighth of his career.