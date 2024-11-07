Harris says nation must accept election results while urging supporters to keep fighting

Kamala Harris said Wednesday that “we must accept the results of this election” as she encouraged supporters to continue fighting for their vision of the country after her loss to Donald Trump.

‘Whole world loves Modi’: Trump in a post-victory conversation with PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) to congratulate him on his “spectacular” victory, and said he looked forward to working together with him again to further strengthen India-U.S. relations across technology, defence, energy, space and other sectors.

The fight with Ajit Pawar is real and there’s no question of reconciliation: Supriya Sule

The fight with Ajit Pawar is real and there is no question of reconciliation as he had gone out of his free will, said Baramati Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule, ending speculations of a reconciliation between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, at The Hindu Poll Arena. She added that Mr. Sharad Pawar would not retire from politics.

Parliamentary panel on External Affairs defers discussion on Canada and China

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs deferred deliberations on Indo-Canada and Indo-China relations for the second consecutive time. On Wednesday (November 6, 2024), Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was scheduled to brief the panel headed by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor but, as per the sources, the panel ran out of time and could not take up the deliberations.

Centre infuses equity of ₹10,700 crore in Food Corporation of India

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, on Wednesday (November 6, 2024), approved the infusion of equity of ₹10,700 crore in Food Corporation of India (FCI) by way of conversion of ‘Ways and Means Advance’ to equity in 2024-25. This will be used as working capital for the FCI in this financial year.

JPC is meeting groups with no locus standi on the Waqf issue, alleges Muslim Law Board

The opposition to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) set up to consider the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act continues to grow. Following Opposition MPs’ threat to disassociate themselves from the panel in protest over its chairman’s “unilateral decisions”, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has now expressed concern over the JPC’s alleged constitutional violations and side-stepping of the established rules.

Supreme Court directs trial courts to order payment of victim compensation in sexual assault cases

The Supreme Court has directed Sessions Courts deciding sexual assault cases to mandatorily order compensation to be paid to victims, especially if the survivors are minors and women.

Spanish region says 93 missing after devastating floods

Some 93 people are listed as missing after devastating floods ravaged southeastern Spain over a week ago, killing more than 200, regional judicial authorities in Valencia said on Wednesday.

Body of One Direction star flown home to Britain

The father of former One Direction star Liam Payne, who fell to his death from a Buenos Aires hotel balcony last month, began repatriating the singer’s body to Britain on Wednesday, a police source told AFP.

UK identifies four cases of new mpox variant, the first cluster outside Africa

British health officials say they have identified four cases of the new, more infectious version of mpox that first emerged in Congo, marking the first time the variant has caused a cluster of illness outside of Africa. Scientists said the risk to the public remains low.

Bharti Telecom buys Airtel stocks worth ₹11,700 crore from Bharti family investment firm

Bharti Airtel’s promoter Bharti Telecom has purchased around 1.2 per cent shares of the company from the Bharti family’s investment firm Indian Continent Investment Limited, a regulatory filing said on Wednesday.

Gauff defeats Swiatek to reach the semifinals at the WTA Finals. Sabalenka is assured of No 1

Coco Gauff earned her second victory over Iga Swiatek in 13 career matchups, winning 6-3, 6-4 at the WTA Finals to reach the semifinals of the season-ending tournament.

