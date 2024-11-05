Indian Army resumes patrolling in Depsang, first since disengagement

The Indian Army has successfully patrolled one of the five Patrolling Points in Depsang Ara of Eastern Ladakh, the Leh-based 14 Corps announced late on Monday (November 4, 2024). This marks the resumption of patrolling in the area for the first time since disengagement was undertaken last week and also since the stand-off began in May 2020.

RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case: Charges framed, trial to start from November 11

A court in Kolkata framed charges against the prime accused Sanjay Roy in the case of the rape and murder of a woman doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital earlier this year.

Strongly condemn attack on Hindu temple in Canada: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (November 4, 2024) strongly condemned the violence at the Hindu Sabha Temple at Brampton near Toronto and said such actions will “never weaken India’s resolve”.

Make Hindi universally acceptable: Amit Shah says at Kendriya Hindi Samiti meet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (November 4, 2024) said that there was a need to develop a long-term policy for the enhancement, preservation, and longevity of Hindi literature and its various grammatical forms, a statement by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

Pak-based social media users falsely claim Amit Shah’s name put on Interpol’s ‘wanted list’

Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Canada, several Pakistan-based social media users recently shared a graphic card to claim that the Interpol had put Union Home Minister Amit Shah on its ‘wanted list’.

U.S. presidential polls: Candidates make final cases in swing states

The U.S. approached a historic Election Day on Tuesday (November 5, 2024), with U.S Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump making their final cases to voters across battleground states, especially Pennsylvania, in a election that is tight and where both candidates have a shot at winning.

Spain deploys 7,500 troops to flood zone where anger rises at slow help

Spain is deploying 7,500 troops to its eastern region hit by devastating floods, the government said on Monday (November 4, 2024) in the face of rising discontent over the response to the catastrophe that has killed at least 217 people.

Pakistan blames India for worsening smog in Lahore as air quality index hits record high

Pakistan on Monday (November 4, 2024) blamed winds from India for worsening smog here, urging the Indian authorities to take up the matter seriously, after the air quality index in the capital city of Pakistan’s Punjab province hit a record high over the weekend.

Israel says top Hezbollah commander Abu Ali Rida killed in Lebanon strike

The Israeli military said on Monday (November 4, 2024) it had killed a top Hezbollah commander it accused of overseeing rocket and anti-tank missile attacks against Israeli forces in southern Lebanon.

India’s coaching staff under the scanner ahead of the Border-Gavaskar series

When he took over the reins of the Indian men’s cricket team from a successful and popular head coach Rahul Dravid in July, he was expected to carry on the legacy. Despite the lack of coaching experience at First Class or international level, Gautam Gambhir was backed to the hilt. Not only was he handed a long-term contract but he was also allowed to handpick the members of his coaching staff.

IPL auction set to be held in Riyadh at end of November

The Indian Premier League’s high-profile auction will be held in the Saudi Arabian capital city of Riyadh in the last week of this month, sources in the BCCI confirmed on Monday (November 4, 2024).

India vs New Zealand: Will Young shines in New Zealand’s historic Test series win in India

Replacing a player of Kane Williamson’s stature can be a daunting task but Will Young, who played a pivotal role in New Zealand’s historic 3-0 Test series win in India, saw it as an opportunity to create his own mark after “running the drinks” as a reserve batter for four years.

