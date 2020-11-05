Morning Digest: Joe Biden wins key States in U.S. presidential election, three more Rafale jets arrive in India, and more

05 November 2020 07:32 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Joe Biden won the battleground prizes of Michigan and Wisconsin on Wednesday, reclaiming a key part of the “blue wall” that slipped away from Democrats four years ago and dramatically narrowing President Donald Trump’s pathway to re-election.

Democrat Joe Biden said Wednesday he was confident of winning the presidency once all votes are counted, saying he was leading Donald Trump in the remaining swing States that will determine the election's outcome.

With mailed-in votes still being counted in key ‘Battleground States’ through the night of November 3, neither U.S. President Donald Trump nor Democratic candidate Joe Biden emerged victorious after a fiercely fought election for the Presidency of a deeply troubled and polarised country.

A fresh FIR has been registered against Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami, his wife Sayambrata Ray, and their son, for deterring the police from discharging their duty when they came to arrest Mr. Goswami on Wednesday morning.

The Supreme Court on November 11 held that deserted wives and children are entitled to alimony/maintenance from the husbands from the date they apply for it in a court of law. In a significant judgment by a Bench of Justices Indu Malhotra and R. Subhash Reddy, the top court said women deserted by husbands were left in dire straits, often reduced to destitution, for lack of means to sustain themselves and their children.

Amid the continued suspension of goods trains by the Railways to Punjab, key sectors from agro-processing, engineering, hosiery, pharmaceutical, textile, power to auto components makers have taken a blow in Punjab as supply of raw material has reduced and delivery of products have come to a near halt.

As many as 56.5% migrant workers who returned to Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra during the COVID-19-induced lockdown were unemployed, while those engaged in work were earning much less than before, according to a survey.

Further, 67% of the 1,500 respondents who returned in May and June across Madhya Pradesh demanded urgent relief to support their families. And 90% of them had not received any monetary relief promised by the government, said a survey undertaken by two law graduates, an engineering student and Zenith Society for Socio-Legal Empowerment, Shivpuri, with the aid of 50 volunteers.

In contrast to the strong reaction to India’s Jammu and Kashmir reorganisation move last year, China on Wednesday refrained from voicing its opposition to Pakistan’s announced move to accord “provisional provincial status” to Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Also read: Gilgit-Baltistan to be a full province: Pakistan PM

In a more muted response, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said it had “noted relevant reports” and that “China’s position on the Kashmir issue is consistent and clear”.

A second batch of three Rafale fighter jets arrived at Jamnagar airbase in Gujarat on Wednesday evening after flying non-stop from France, in a further boost to strike capability of the Indian Air Force when India and China are locked in a bitter border row in eastern Ladakh.

The Hindu Explains | How is India building up the squadron strength of its air force?

With the arrival of the new batch, the number of Rafale aircraft has increased to eight.

The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore.

Defending champion Mumbai Indians may have been thrashed by 10 wickets by Sunrisers Hyderabad, but going into Thursday’s first qualifier against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium, it is the firm favourite.