Morning digest | COVID-19 variant Omicron poses very high global risk, says WHO; Parag Agrawal to replace Jack Dorsey as Twitter CEO, and more

30 November 2021 07:21 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The heavily mutated Omicron coronavirus variant is likely to spread internationally and poses a very high risk of infection surges that could have “severe consequences” in some places, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

Twitter Inc on Monday, November 29, 2021, promoted company insider and technology head Parag Agrawal to replace Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey.

States across the country have scurried to implement the testing, tracing and quarantine for international passengers from a few countries where the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been recorded, on advice from the Union Ministry of Health.

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has claimed that there is a plot to “kidnap” him from Antigua to neighbouring Caribbean state of Guyana. In a video message, Mr. Choksi who is wanted for defrauding banks in India said he was willing to cooperate with the investigation in India over online platforms.

Researchers at IIT Guwahati have developed a nanotechnology-based coating which can be applied on regular cotton and silk masks. The end result provides greater protection against COVID-19 at a lower cost and higher breathability than N-95 masks, they said in a paper recently published in the ACS Applied Biomaterials journal.

The number of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir has shown a reduction in the last three years, according to data shared by the Government in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. The number of terror attacks has gone down from 594 in 2019 to 244 in 2020 and to 195 till mid-November this year.

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of the Lok Sabha on Monday not only saw intense discussion on the question of having a debate along with the bill to repeal the farm laws but also witnessed some sharp exchanges between Trinamool Congress member Kalyan Banerjee and BJP member Jagdambika Pal.

The eight existing Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises will submit their player-retention list on Tuesday for the next edition.

Nearly 1,000 passengers from South Africa had landed at Mumbai International Airport since November 10, informed Aaditya Thackeray, the guardian minister for the Mumbai Suburban District on Monday while adding that the process of tracking and the contact tracing of these passengers had already begun.

After a gap of 11 years, bountiful flow is being witnessed in the Cauvery river in a sustained manner during the Northeast monsoon (October-December). As on date, the realisation of Cauvery water, as measured at Biligundlu, was 118.62 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) since October 1. It was during the 2010 monsoon that the realisation crossed the three-digit figure, which was 107 tmc ft.

The Supreme Court wondered on Monday why only a few of those who lost their loved ones to COVID-19 have come so far to claim the ₹50000 ex gratia compensation.