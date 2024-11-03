India-Canada diplomatic row: Canada’s ‘absurd’ charges will have dire effects, says India

Canada’s allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah were “absurd and baseless”, said an official of the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday (November 2, 2024). The Official Spokesperson of the Ministry, Randhir Jaiswal, said Chargé d’Affaires of the High Commission of Canada Jennifer Daubeny was summoned on Friday (November 1, 2024) and conveyed that Ottawa’s charges will have “serious consequences” for bilateral relations.

Three militants, including wanted LeT ‘commander’, killed in Kashmir gunfights

Three militants, including wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ‘commander’ Usman Lashkari, were killed in two separate anti-militancy operations in Kashmir on Saturday (November 2, 2024). Two policemen and two CRPF jawans were also injured in the operations.

Train mows down three Tamil Nadu workers on bridge in Kerala

Three cleaning workers hired by the Railways were mowed down by a train on the Bharathapuzha bridge at Shoranur in Palakkad district of Kerala on Saturday (November 2, 2024). A search is on for another person, who reportedly was thrown into the river after being hit by the train.

Indonesia’s new President Prabowo Subianto may be Republic Day 2025 chief guest choice

New Delhi may be looking east, at Indonesia’s new President Prabowo Subianto, as chief guest for its Republic Day 2025 celebrations, sources said. A number of high-level interactions with the new Indonesian government and defence deals are on the anvil, besides a possible invitation to the Indonesian military to participate in the parade.

Faculty of ICSSR institutes appeal to Education Minister to expedite implementation of ‘delayed’ 7th CPC pay scales

Faculty and staff members from across 24 Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) institutions have written to Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan expressing concern over the delay in implementation of the 7th Central Pay Commission revised pay scales, eight years after the announcement by the Centre.

Stop making hollow promises instead of worrying about Cong. poll guarantees, Priyanka tells Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “destroyed” the dignity of the highest post of the country by repeatedly making “hollow promises” to 140 crore Indians, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Saturday (November 2, 2024).

Hindu, Muslim immigrants warm up to Donald Trump overture in key swing State Michigan

Economic insecurity and cultural anxieties triggering white nativism is the familiar explanation for the sustained popularity of Donald Trump in the United States, but that may not be the whole story. Segments of Hindu and Muslim immigrants in the key swing State of Michigan also support the Republican for the same reasons, as they begin to view the Democratic Party’s cultural agenda disorienting and its soft border policy threatening their interests.

Iran’s supreme leader threatens Israel and U.S. with ’a crushing response’ over Israeli attack

Iran’s supreme leader on Saturday (November 2, 2024) threatened Israel and the U.S. with “a crushing response” over attacks on Iran and its allies.

Israeli forces capture senior Hezbollah operative in north Lebanon, Israeli military official says

Israeli naval forces captured a senior Hezbollah operative in north Lebanon, an Israeli military official said Saturday (November 2, 2024), as the conflict between the Iran-backed group and Israel showed few signs of easing.

IND vs NZ third Test: India takes a narrow lead, with the Test poised on a knife’s edge

More than 19,500 spectators at the Wankhede Stadium had their money’s worth on a super Saturday (November 2, 2024) as the final Test of India’s home season was tantalisingly poised.

PSG moves 6 points clear at top of French league after beating Lens 1-0

Ousmane Dembélé’s early goal was enough as defending champion Paris Saint-Germain beat Lens 1-0 to move six points clear at the top of the French league on Saturday (November 2, 2024).