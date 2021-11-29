Morning digest | Government lists farm law repeal on Lok Sabha agenda today; Centre tightens rules for overseas travellers over Omicron risks, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 28 skipped the customary all-party meeting, convened by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, a day before the start of the winter session of Parliament that will take up the repeal of the three farm laws.

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday revised guidelines mandating that all international passengers entering India have to submit 14-day travel details and upload a negative RT-PCR test report on the Air Suvidha portal before the journey. The new guidelines will come into effect from December 1.

Omicron, which is the most mutated form of COVID-19 discovered thus far with 32 mutations to the spike protein, has scientists worried that the mutations may now allow it to evade existing vaccines and spread quickly.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday described the cooperative model as the best suited model to achieve an all-encompassing and inclusive development in a huge country like India with a population of 130 crore.

After pummelling the north coastal areas, the heavy rain may shift to south Tamil Nadu on November 29. The intense rain may take a break from November 30, and decrease gradually.

Prominent choreographer Shiva Shankar Master, who had contracted severe form of COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital in Gachibowli for the past few days, died on Sunday evening. He was 72. He is survived by wife Suganya and two sons, Vijay and Ajay.

Three years after the Department of Telecom permitted WiFi services on commercial flights, it is yet to become a reality for domestic air travellers as airlines grapple with the huge installation costs and the impact of COVID-19 on passenger demand.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Central Government must bring a legislation to guarantee a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops to protect the interests of farmers in the country, said Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday.

East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir for the third time received an e-mail on Sunday which has threatened to kill him and his family, a few days after he received a similar message from “ISIS Kashmir”. Officials said the message has originated from Karachi.

Tens of thousands of Austrians rallied this weekend to protest against the government’s introduction of compulsory vaccination — the first EU country to do so — as the Chancellor insisted on Sunday that the move would represent “a minor interference” compared to the alternatives.

Visa Inc has complained to the U.S. government that India's "informal and formal" promotion of domestic payments rival RuPay hurts the U.S. giant in a key market, memos seen by Reuters show.