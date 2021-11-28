Morning digest | U.K., Germany and Italy detect Omicron coronavirus variant cases; President Kovind calls for discretion in courtroom utterances, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Countries must enhance surveillance, sequencing and assess the risk of importation through international travel based on updated information on circulating variants and response capacities, and take measures accordingly, World Health Organisation (WHO)’s Southeast Asia Region office said on Saturday, stating that countries in the region should be vigilant of the new VoC [variant of concern] Omicron.

Britain, Germany and Italy detected cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant on Saturday, November 27, 2021, even as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new steps to contain the virus, while more nations imposed restrictions on travel from southern Africa.

President Ram Nath Kovind said judges must exercise ‘utmost discretion’ while making utterances in courtrooms and quoted an American judge to argue that “courts are not representative bodies and are not designed to be a good reflex of a democratic society.”

Britain became the latest country on Saturday to report cases of the new potentially more contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus as world governments sought to shore up their defenses by slapping restrictions on travel from nations in southern Africa.

Lawmakers do not care to assess the impact their laws will have on the society, Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana said on Saturday, November 27, 2021.. “Legislature does not conduct studies or assess the impact of the laws that it passes. This sometimes leads to big issues,” the CJI said in his address at the closing ceremony of the Constitution Day celebrations.

Chennai may be on the verge of recording its wettest November in 100 years, and may set a new record. With the city receiving 10 cm rain on November 27 morning, Chennai’s rainfall for the month stood at 98 cm. According to India Meteorological Department’s data, November 1918 holds the all-time record with 108.8 cm of rain.

A touch of familiarity returned to the proceedings once Indian spinners turned things around. After New Zealand laboured to a 151-run opening stand and consolidated further to 197/1 in the over before lunch, it was India all the way on the third day of the first Test in Kanpur.

Negotiations between India and the U.K. on a comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA) could be delayed to January 2022, with a Cabinet change in the U.K. and the need for more “pre-negotiation” talks being the main reasons for the talks not taking off in November as expected, officials said

The anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in Assam is set to be relaunched with a touch of the agitation against “illegal migrants” 40 years ago.

In the wake of a new variant of coronavirus, the Maharashtra Government on Saturday issued new set of guidelines making two doses of COVID vaccination certificate mandatory for all domestic travellers, or shall be required to carry a COVID negative report of RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival.

Maoists have been trying to get more women and girls into their ranks as the entire organisation is “lacking in recruitment,” but they have not been successful, said K. Vijay Kumar, senior security adviser in the Union Home Ministry.

The sudden televised withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19 was as dramatic as pushing through the three Bills by voice vote in the Rajya Sabha in September last year. Gripped by a still-to-be explained urgency, these three laws were issued as Presidential Ordinances in June 2020.