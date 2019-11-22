Morning digest: Coalition takes shape in Maharashtra as Thackerays meet Pawar; violence, shutdown again in Srinagar, and more

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya held a meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar at his residence in Mumbai late on November 21 as final discussions on government formation in Maharashtra moved to the State capital.

The Kashmir Valley witnessed a sudden bout of violence and a shutdown by shopkeepers on Thursday, just a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah told Parliament the situation in J&K was “absolutely normal.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he would not resign despite being charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in a corruption scandal that he denounced as an “attempted coup”.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister will land in Kolkata in the early hours to watch the first day and night test match on Friday.

Tamil film superstar and aspiring politician Rajinikanth, who recently said he was open to working with actor-politician Kamal Haasan “in the interest of Tamil Nadu” on Thursday said if such an eventuality occurred, the Chief Ministerial candidate would be decided based on prevailing circumstances.

Raking up the Ayodhya issue, BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused the Congress of stalling the case in the Supreme Court. He also alleged that the Congress Party kept the Kashmir problem hanging fire for 70 years in its “greed” to protect its vote bank.

External Affairs Minister Subrahmaniam Jaishankar said in Parliament on Thursday that he had raised the issue of the changes in the H-1B visa programme that are impacting Indian professionals twice with the United States administration in the past few months.

India expects the newly-elected President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa to boost the national reconciliation policy with the Tamil community of the country, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

India, cricket’s biggest market, finally shed its reluctance and welcomed day/night Tests. The iconic Eden Gardens will host the second and final India-Bangladesh Test under lights from Friday.