Morning digest: Bhutan denies Chinese village in its territory, Congress dissenters find places in key party panels, and more

Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Veerappa Moily and Shashi Tharoor, part of the Group of 23 (G-23) letter writers who had sought a revamp of the party earlier this year, were appointed members of three party committees by party president Sonia Gandhi on Friday.

India’s position was articulated by its Permanent Representative to the United Nations, T.S. Tirumurti, at a UNSC meeting on Friday, convened under the Arria Formula (informally convened at the request of a UNSC member). Current and incoming members of the UNSC spoke on how the Council could support the Afghan peace process.

As the Army finds success in checking infiltration, ceasefire violations by Pakistan have gone up. Dinakar Peri reports on the woes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir living in fear of shelling, facing loss of income from trade and tourism and carrying on without 4G Internet

Reports showing the construction of a Chinese village inside sovereign Bhutanese territory is incorrect, the envoy of Bhutan has told The Hindu. The statement from Ambassador Vetsop Namgyel came a day after sections of the Indian media reported the presence of a Chinese-built village approximately 2 km inside the Bhutanese border.

After imposing a weekend curfew in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat government on Friday decided to impose night curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot, and the authorities intensified efforts to contain the surging COVID-19 cases.

At a press conference last week, Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi the Vaccine Alliance, announced that over $2 billion has been raised for the Gavi COVID-19 Vaccines Advance Market Commitment (COVAX AMC) so far. A public–private global health partnership, GAVI the Vaccine Alliance aims to increase access to immunisation in poor countries, and has extended its services to handle the biggest immunisation crisis imminent as and when vaccines become available, Dr. Berkley said.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has said there is no confusion about who is the primary political adversary for his party in West Bengal. Speaking to The Hindu, he said, “To defeat the BJP, which is the priority, it is necessary to defeat the TMC [Trinamool Congress] too.”

The study will attempt to legally define ‘radicalisation’ and suggest amendments to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Friday passed “necessary instructions” in view of the concern raised over the campaigning by local parties for the upcoming maiden District Development Council (DDC) polls in the Union Territory (UT).

Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, leaders of the Democratic Party’s left wing, are at risk of being excluded from the senior ranks of President-elect Joe Biden’s administration as the incoming President balances the demands of his party’s progressive base against the political realities of a narrowly divided Senate.

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Friday campaigned for the District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated that the provisions of Article 370 could never be restored

As schools remain shut and health services continue to be disrupted, vulnerabilities of children and women have increased manifold, warns world body,