Morning digest: Telecom firms get 2 years to pay spectrum dues, U.S. State Dept. approves $1 bn arms sale to India, and more

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a two-year moratorium to telecom operators on pending spectrum payment, which will help telcos avoid an immediate outflow of over ₹42,000 crore.

The State Department has approved an arms deal valued at just over $ 1 billion, in which the U.S. could sell India up to 13 MK 45 5 inch/ 62 caliber (MOD 4) naval guns and related equipment, a press statement from the Department of Defense (DoD) said.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday took several decisions that would see it significantly reducing its shareholding, and in some cases cede management control, in a number of public sector enterprises, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced.

Britain's Prince Andrew stepped down from public duties on Wednesday, saying the controversy surrounding his “ill-judged” association with late U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein had caused major disruption to the royal family's work.

The process to make a National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be carried out across India, Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha on November 20 and whenever it is done, the exercise will be repeated in Assam, he added.

Like the CAB, which pointedly discriminates against Muslims, and is loaded against the right to equality and equal protection before the law as enshrined in Article 14 of the Constitution, there are genuine fears that a nationwide NRC will target Muslims.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress on Wednesday announced that an ‘alternative government’ in Maharashtra would be formed soon but a few more round of meetings will take place.

The Indian Railways is at times unable to accommodate emergency quota requests received from Members of Parliament relating to ‘other-than-self’ travel when demand exceeds the availability, Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka’s Leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa will be sworn in as Prime Minister on Thursday by his younger brother and newly-elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, following incumbent Premier Ranil Wickremesinghe’s resignation.

Understanding the evolution of India’s intensively competitive telecom sector is key to analysing the predicament of both companies. The Hindu’s Business Editor Raghuvir Srinivasan weighs in.

On the top of his game, India pace ace Mohammed Shami not only thrills the cricket lovers but also instils confidence in his teammates.