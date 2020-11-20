Morning digest: India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 9 million; Douglas Stuart’s ‘Shuggie Bain’ wins 2020 Booker Prize, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India crossed 90 lakh (9 million) on November 19, according to data collated from various State Health Departments. As many as 48,493 people recovered from COVID-19 in a day bringing India’s active caseload to below 5 % of the total infections as daily recoveries remained higher than single-day rise in cases for the last 47 days, the Union Health Ministry said in an update at 8 a.m. on November 19.

New York-based Scottish writer Douglas Stuart on Thursday won the 2020 Booker Prize for his debut novel ‘Shuggie Bain’, a coming of age story set in Glasgow, beating Indian-origin author Avni Doshi.

Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed was on Thursday sentenced to 10 years in jail by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan in two more terror financing cases. Saeed, a UN-designated terrorist on whom the U.S. has placed a $10 million bounty, was arrested on July 17 last year in the terror financing cases. He was sentenced to 11 years in jail by an anti-terrorism court in February this year in two terror financing cases.

Digital India mission, launched five years ago, was not being seen as any regular government initiative and had now become a way of life, especially for the poor and marginalised and those in the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. He asserted that ‘technology first’ was their governance model.

A ‘leaked’ audio recording of an accusatory mobile phone conversation, purportedly between gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh and an anonymous person, has kicked up a row.

Real action against urban Naxals has been taken by Chhattisgarh govt. in arresting those supplying materials to Naxals, says Chief Minister

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday kick-started the party’s campaign for the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls in north Kashmir’s Kupwara on Thursday and described the Gupkar alliance as the “Gumrahi gang” of J&K.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Thursday indicted Kerala’s Industries Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish for corruption in the “shoddy” construction of the recently decommissioned flyover bridge at Palarivattom in Kochi

The government plans to cultivate India as a large data economy and as a precursor, the country will soon have its Data Protection Law in place, said Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Former Minister and incumbent DMK MLA from Alangulam Poongothai Aladi Aruna was admitted to a private hospital in Tirunelveli in an “unconscious state” on Thursday morning. Sources in the DMK said Dr. Poongothai, who was not enjoying good rapport with the party’s office-bearers in her constituency, was upset that a family member is also trying to get the party ticket to contest in 2021 from Alangulam constituency from where she was elected in 2006 and 2016.

Willow warbler (Phylloscopus trochilus), one of longest migrating small bird which breeds throughout northern and temperate Europe and the Palearctic, sighted for the first time in the country at Punchakkari in the capital.