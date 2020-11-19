Morning digest: Registrar says that NPR questionnaire is being finalised, BJP starts ‘Mission Bengal’ early, and more
A select list of stories to read before you start your day.
NPR-Census 2021 | Dates not finalised yet, says Registrar General of India
The RGI response came in reply to a question filed by The Hindu under the Right to Information (RTI) Act seeking information on the expected date of the first phase of Census 2021 and an update of the NPR that was earlier scheduled to begin April 1, 2020.
12 civilians injured in grenade attack targeting security personnel in J&K’s Pulwama
The incident took place in the Kakapora area of Pulwama, a police official said. He said the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the road.
BJP starts ‘Mission Bengal’ early
The BJP is preparing a meticulous campaign for the West Bengal Assembly polls to be held early next year with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as one of the important issues in the campaign.
Senate caucus chiefs expect strong Indo-US ties to stay
As the dust settles on the U.S. presidential election and a change in administration is imminent, Senate India Caucus Co-Chairs Mark Warner (Democrat) and John Cornyn (Republican) emphasised the role of China in their discussion on the India-U.S. partnership.
Rural jobs scheme | Getting wages harder than the labour
Multiple bank visits, repeated rejections and biometric errors mar payment system, says study.
BJP readies a painstaking Bengal poll campaign
Amit Shah, Nadda to visit State every month in run-up to the polls next year.
News Analysis | With ‘terror dossier’ against India, Pakistan tries to kill two birds with one shot
One of the intentions is to play on India-China tensions by attempting to implicate India in attacks on CPEC, says MEA
Govt says it’ll implement Forest Rights Act in Jammu and Kashmir
Amid regional parties’ protests over the eviction of forest dwellers, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday said it was in the process of implementing the Forest Rights Act of 2006 “to grant the rights to forest dwellers”.
Former Kerala Minister and IUML leader Ebrahim Kunju arrested in flyover case
The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Wednesday arrested Indian Union Muslim League legislator and former Public Works Minister V.K. Ebrahim Kunju on the charge of corruption in the construction of the decommissioned flyover bridge at Palarivattom in Kochi.
The Hindu Package | 100 years of Gemini Ganesan
'Kaaviya Thalaivi', 'Naan Avan Illai, 'Mayabazaar' and 'Vanjikottai Valiban' were among the many notable films of the screen legend, whose 100th birth anniversary was celebrated recently
Zoom's new security features to manage unruly meeting participants
Using 'suspend participant activities' feature meeting hosts and co-hosts can now temporarily pause their meeting and remove an unmanageable participant.
Is Ethiopia is on the brink of a long ethnic civil war? | The Hindu In Focus podcast
Almost two weeks into the conflict, Ethiopia risks falling into an ethnic civil war with major regional implications.