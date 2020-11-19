Morning digest: Questionnaire of NPR is being finalised, says Registrar General of India; BJP starts ‘Mission Bengal’ early, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The RGI response came in reply to a question filed by The Hindu under the Right to Information (RTI) Act seeking information on the expected date of the first phase of Census 2021 and an update of the NPR that was earlier scheduled to begin April 1, 2020.

The incident took place in the Kakapora area of Pulwama, a police official said. He said the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the road.

The BJP is preparing a meticulous campaign for the West Bengal Assembly polls to be held early next year with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as one of the important issues in the campaign.

As the dust settles on the U.S. presidential election and a change in administration is imminent, Senate India Caucus Co-Chairs Mark Warner (Democrat) and John Cornyn (Republican) emphasised the role of China in their discussion on the India-U.S. partnership.

Multiple bank visits, repeated rejections and biometric errors mar payment system, says study.

Amit Shah, Nadda to visit State every month in run-up to the polls next year.

One of the intentions is to play on India-China tensions by attempting to implicate India in attacks on CPEC, says MEA

Amid regional parties’ protests over the eviction of forest dwellers, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday said it was in the process of implementing the Forest Rights Act of 2006 “to grant the rights to forest dwellers”.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Wednesday arrested Indian Union Muslim League legislator and former Public Works Minister V.K. Ebrahim Kunju on the charge of corruption in the construction of the decommissioned flyover bridge at Palarivattom in Kochi.

'Kaaviya Thalaivi', 'Naan Avan Illai, 'Mayabazaar' and 'Vanjikottai Valiban' were among the many notable films of the screen legend, whose 100th birth anniversary was celebrated recently

Using 'suspend participant activities' feature meeting hosts and co-hosts can now temporarily pause their meeting and remove an unmanageable participant.

Almost two weeks into the conflict, Ethiopia risks falling into an ethnic civil war with major regional implications.