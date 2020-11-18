Morning digest: Modi-Biden talk reaffirms importance of Indo-US ties, Supreme Court asks Centre to explain its ‘mechanism’ against fake news, and more
A select list of stories to read before you start your day.
PM Modi speaks with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, affirms importance of ties
“Spoke to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on phone to congratulate him. We reiterated our firm commitment to the Indo-U.S. strategic partnership and discussed our shared priorities and concerns, COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region,” Mr. Modi wrote on Twitter.
What mechanism do you have against fake news, SC asks govt.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to explain its “mechanism” against fake news and bigotry on air, and to create one if it did not already exist. Inability on the government’s part may well see the job go to an “outside agency,” the court said.
COVID-19 gives us an opportunity to rejuvenate cities, says PM Modi
The pandemic has exposed the vulnerabilities of cities that served as the world’s growth engines till now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, calling for a post-COVID-19 change in protocols, similar in scale to the post-war rebuilding efforts, to develop more sustainable and resilient cities.
Indigenous QRSAM successfully tested for second time in 5 days
The test was carried out against the high-performance jet unmanned aerial target called Banshee, which simulates an aircraft
Leaving RCEP was a short-sighted decision, says former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran
Whatever concerns there may have been, it may have been better to address those within the tent than outside, he says
BJP to contest all 117 Assembly seats in Punjab
Months after the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and its oldest alliance partner, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) parted ways, the BJP in Punjab has decided to contest alone on all 117 Assembly seats in the State elections due early 2022.
Haryana to set up committee to draft law on ‘love jihad’
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said that a strict law would be enacted to control ‘love jihad’ cases in the State and soon a committee would be constituted to draft the law.
Biden to work with democracies on trade to counter Chinese influence
The President-elect also said government contracts would not go to companies making their products abroad.
Columns | When India ignored Bradman’s advice, and other Aussie matters
It was a gesture from an established cricketing nation to one making its first tour of that country. But for some reason, India insisted on playing on uncovered wickets, writes Suresh Menon.
Harley-Davidson reveals details of its ‘Serial 1’ eBicycles
The debut line-up has four pedal-assist eBicycles in the City category, designed for urban commuters and casual recreational cyclists.