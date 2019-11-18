Morning digest: Preparing ground for J&K election, says Lt. Governor; Sharad Pawar set to meet Sonia Gandhi, and more

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has said the administration was pro-actively preparing the ground to hold elections in the newly carved out Union Territory but added that he would not be able to give a timeline.

The uncertainty over who will form the government in Maharashtra looms large with all eyes now set on the meeting between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Delhi on Monday.

The state of India’s economy is deeply worrying. “I say this, not as a member of the Opposition political party, but as a citizen of this country and as a student of economics”, says former PM Manmohan Singh.

Given his polarised mandate, Sri Lanka president-elect may need New Delhi’s help in Tamil regions.

A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court is hearing arguments on whether Cabinet Ministers at both the Central and State levels should have a “voluntary model code of conduct” which addresses their private and public activities.

.Data culled from the API by two researchers, Nayantara Ranganathan and Manuel Beltran, on their website ad.watch offers good insights into the ad spending strategies of political parties and the efficacy of the ads.

The Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya is a symbol of Hindu religious sentiments and self-respect, Vishwa Hindu Parishad secretary general Milind Parande has said. Mr. Parande termed the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya title suit as “the victory of truth” and a result of the struggle and sacrifices made by lakhs of Hindus.

Families hit by the Sardar Sarovar dam project took part in a public hearing in Bhopal as the protests entered the second day on Sunday, explaining how communities were affected after the swelled up Narmada backwaters submerged 178 villages in August.

IRCTC to take over nine saloons used by senior officials

After receiving broken sitar at the end of flight, maestro launches petition for accountability.