November 17, 2023 06:39 am | Updated 06:39 am IST

No bar on appointing people as judges for views held as party members: CJI

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has responded to a query about the Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendation of Justice Victoria Gowri as Madras High Court judge by noting that a person should not be “disabled” from being appointed to a high judicial office for “views” she expressed as a “member of a political party” or the clients she appeared for as a lawyer.

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh CMs both in the fray in Friday’s polling

The second and final phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections for the remaining 70 seats will be held on Friday, and decide the electoral fate of political heavyweights like Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his deputy T.S. Singh Deo, eight State Ministers and four Members of Parliament.

Australia deny spirited South Africa with nervy win, set up final showdown against India

Five-time champions Australia excelled on the big stage yet again as they pulled off a scrappy three-wicket win to shatter South African dreams and reach their eighth ODI World Cup final here on November 16, 2023.

Encounter on with trapped militants in Kulgam

Security forces have encircled a group of militants and exchanged heavy fire during an operation in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on November 16 evening.

To counter Maratha quota onslaught, OBC leaders to stage rally in Jalna

In a bid to counter Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil, leaders from the other backward class (OBC) communities will be staging a massive rally in Mr. Jarange Patil’s stronghold of Ambad tehsil in Jalna district.

Despite subsidies rooftop solar still too expensive: study

India’s low uptake of rooftop solar systems – often touted as the pathway to clean, decentralised electricity –is largely due to limited electricity consumption and existing subsidies for coal-fired electricity that makes even subsidised solar power expensive, suggests the results of a first-of-its-kind study spanning 14,000 households across 21 states.

Press Council should take quick action against those deliberately spreading fake news: Vice-President Dhankhar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said fake news, wrong and mischievous information, political ambitions and preferences, tendency to play power brokers, and monetary considerations, had eroded the people’s faith in the media.

India committed to freedom of navigation, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

India is committed to the freedom of navigation, overflight, and unimpeded lawful commerce in international waters, and supports the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena writes to ECI, objects to BJP’s free pilgrimage promise

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray on November 16 lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent promise to the Madhya Pradesh electorate of a free pilgrimage to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

UN urges international probe into Israel-Hamas war violations

The UN human rights chief on Thursday decried allegations of serious rights violations in the Israel-Hamas war and suggested an international investigation was needed.

DMK has failed to fulfil poll promises, says Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai

Speaking at a roadside meeting at Senthurai near here as part of his En Mann En Makkal yatra, Mr. Annamalai said that the DMK hoodwinked voters and returned to power by making unviable promises.

Telangana Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali apologises for remarks over Prophet Muhammad’s companion

Minister for Home Mohammad Mahmood Ali on Thursday sought to put an end to a controversy that erupted on Wednesday after a video clip of his speech was widely shared on social media. The clip showed him stating that after Umar al Khattab, a revered companion of Prophet Muhammad, and the second Rashidun Caliph, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao was the “second Mahatma” to have established peace.

T.N. House special session to readopt Bills returned by Governor

A special session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has been convened on November 18 (Saturday) to readopt certain Bills returned to the government by Governor R.N. Ravi, Speaker M. Appavu said on November 16.

